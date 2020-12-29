Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and top municipal officials to reflect on the year, and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
The year 2020 was set up to be a great year. Families gathered to ring in the new year and prepare what was anticipated to be a year like no other. In all reality, that was all true. It just was not expected that the year would bring extreme challenges, hardships, fear, anxiety, as well as new opportunities. On March 13, 2020, education and our lives as we knew them, came to a screeching halt. Schools and districts were asked to reinvent instruction in one week to prepare for distance learning. The task seemed like a mountain that would not be easy to climb. However, with the collaboration amongst educators and administrators, Little Rhody pulled it off. Was it perfect? Absolutely not! Every day our educators, staff, administrators, students, and families embarked on uncharted territory. ZOOM became a household name and the statement “you are muted” was probably the one phrase that was repeated most often.
As time moved on, a week became a month, a month turned into three months, and then summer became planning for what would prove to be one of the most challenging years our educational community has ever seen. We felt the loss of traditions, events, and social gatherings. Graduations, traditions, and school events are all being reinvented, and while they were not what anyone would wish for, it was clear that figuring out how to make these times special would continue to be a top priority for all of us. Our children will not always remember what they have been taught, but they will remember how their school community worked tirelessly to ensure they had some semblance of recognition and joy throughout the year.
There is a national focus on education as communities across the globe realize that our schools are the hub of our economy. It was imperative that we continue to partner with our families, students, staff, administrators, and community to plan a thoughtful reopening. This collaborative effort was led using all stakeholder’s feedback and input. We were charged to create strong safety protocols and socially distant spaces for our students to excel and grow while always considering the importance of their social-emotional well being. You could almost hear everyone holding their breath as we embarked on the first day of school. You could see the smiles behind the sea of masks that now are a part of our everyday routine. Our teachers, while anxious, were excited to welcome back our in-person and distant learners. We were once again reinventing education and moving into the world of concurrent learning.
As a district, we continue to grow and learn as we are all now doing action research every day in front of our students. We all knew that through this global crisis we had to ensure we continued to provide high-quality and rigorous public education for all students in Chariho while knowing that balance, relationships, and social-emotional well-being were our highest priorities in all of our planning. Every day I am inspired by our community. Stephen Hawking once said, “However difficult life may seem there is always something you can do and succeed at.” This is our time in history. Years from now, people will look back and examine our efforts around this pandemic. I feel proud of our efforts and know that everyone in our community continues to push on during a very challenging time.
The Chariho Regional School District like so many others stands committed to remain focused on the health and well-being of the entire school community and to ensure we have strong communication and transparency and strive for equity as we all work tirelessly to ensure that our students have amazing experiences and opportunities throughout this year.
Gina M. Picard is the Chariho superintendent of schools.
