Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and municipal leaders to reflect on the year and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
As I look back through 2022, I am proud of the many accomplishments of our students and educators. Our students competed in national, regional and state competitions and have worked to grow as productive learners in rigorous learning environments. Our Chariho athletes have had outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Theatre Company has excelled on the stage, and our chorus students in every school continue to shine.
We recognize we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us coming out of the pandemic and we are confident that the plan we have created will accelerate learning across all schools. We ran a Kindergarten Kick Start program this past August. We purchased high-quality curricula resources in mathematics and English language arts. We invested in professional learning opportunities for our educators around the Science of Reading and Mathematics Instruction. We built in time within our elementary and middle school schedules for additional academic supports for students, and we increased tutoring opportunities across the district. The education and growth of our students is at the forefront of every decision and, as a result, we continue to review our plan to accelerate learning.
Some of our elementary school highlights focus on our before-school opportunities in the district, such as Richmond’s Reebok BOKS movement program and Math Squad, Hope Valley Elementary School’s Maker Mornings, and Charlestown Elementary School’s Running Club. We are also extremely proud that Heidi Gonzalez-Fee, a Charlestown Elementary School fourth grade teacher, was selected as the Rhode Island state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Chariho Alternative Learning Academy (CALA) was recognized by RIDE for showing growth on state assessments during the pandemic, and CALA educator Danielle Bruneau was named Chariho District Teacher of the Year.
Chariho High School’s Advanced Placement (AP) exam performance was very strong in 2022, with the majority of AP subject areas outperforming both state and global data. Seventy-five percent of all Chariho AP students earned a score of 3, which means that a student has proven themself capable of doing similar work in an introductory-level college course. The 2022 US News & World Report ranked Chariho High School ninth among all Rhode Island High Schools.
We are also excited about the number of grant opportunities we have received in 2022. To date, our district has secured over $600,000 in grants. This has allowed us to enhance student opportunities and student learning spaces while not burdening our taxpayers. A great example was the opening of the Charger High School AMPhitheater. Thanks to a $67,290 grant we received from the Champlin Foundation last year, the Chariho High School band room was renovated to serve as a more flexible learning and performing space. Through the grant, new industrial flooring, a new sound system, riser seating, practice mirrors, and other classroom-related items were purchased to enhance this space. We also received over $400,000 through RIDE grants to enhance our arts facilities and equipment as well as our science, engineering, mathematics equipment and educational spaces.
Guided by our Health and Wellness Subcommittee, students and educators have worked hard to increase student support services. We have begun partnering with the Chris Collins Foundation to train peer mentors at Chariho Regional Middle School and Chariho Regional High School to support their peers and to work on removing stigmas regarding mental health.
The opening ceremony of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House was a highlight for our entire community. The facility is a beautiful addition to our main campus. There is a two-story atrium, a home locker room, restrooms, a concession stand and an athletic training room. The facility serves a wide variety of our needs for athletes and visitors. While the facility is a wonderful addition, it also has special meaning for our community. We cannot thank the Potts family and the Maddie Potts Foundation enough for gifting us this state-of-the-art facility.
Overall, while 2022 is coming to a close, our Chariho pride continues to grow year after year. We are excited for 2023, as our district prepares to create a new strategic plan focused on accelerating learning and continuous improvement.
Gina Picard is the superintendent of schools for the Chariho Regional School District.
