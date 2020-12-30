Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and top municipal officials to reflect on the year, and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
By Peter Nero
We opened up the year with so much enthusiasm. We had just opened the new Wheeler the previous March to much fanfare, and we were looking forward to the elementary school project being completed in the spring. While moving everyone and everything back to the renovated elementary school would not be attempted until the summer, there was tremendous relief that after 14 years which included countless town meetings, four referendums, the groundbreaking, two years of weekly construction meetings and Building Committee meetings, both projects would be completed on-time and on budget!
One morning in February, I was watching the news on a virus situation that was happening in China and other parts of the world. As the days passed I began to realize how serious this virus was. Shortly after, at a regular administrative staff meeting, I remarked that I was concerned if the virus came to the U.S. we may be closing schools. I can remember that they looked at me as if I had 10 heads. About two weeks later, I had a meeting on March 12 at the Westerly Education Center, which I attended with BOE member Dr. Potemri. As we walked out, she, being a school administrator, asked me what I thought of this virus situation. I said that I thought it was pretty significant and may cause schools to close as we learned that this virus had grown into a pandemic.
The next day was appropriately Friday the 13th, a Professional Development Day for teachers only. From the evening before we were hearing that the governor may close all schools. In my previous 45 years as a public educator working in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and now Connecticut, never can I remember a governor closing schools. With all the hurricanes, blizzards and super storms, the one that I remember the most, the Blizzard of ’78, (I was a second-year school teacher working on the south shore of Boston) caused schools to be closed, but never from a governor’s executive order. The order made me realize the significance of the virus. When word came that afternoon, I had all of my district employees meet at the Wheeler school Commons to try to give them some direction, as we would be closed at least the next couple of weeks. I began by saying that I wasn’t an expert on pandemics or epidemiology but explained that news on the virus wasn’t good. I don’t think that anyone could have imagined that would be the last time that we would be all together in one room and for the next 10 months without all of our students together.
Our school year and lives changed after that. We learned the name of the virus, Coronavirus-19, and since it was difficult to roll that name over your tongue, we were glad it was shortened to COVID-19. As I have said a number of times since we closed, “If I told you a month prior to the governor’s executive order that we would close the building for the remainder of the year but still have to teach our students, you would have said impossible!” As the proverb states, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” It is never more true for Americans, especially educators, and while we never really invented something on our own, we were all willing to recognize the great ideas of others and use it to our advantage. That is what every teacher and administrator did in the months following the closure.
We learned that the computer and internet were even more valuable than we ever thought. New words and terminology entered our lives. We learned that ZOOM wasn’t just a camera adjustment, it was a way to meet and to continue to work. In addition to its use by government and the private sector, it allowed educators to collaborate and teach. “Distance learning” became our mantra. The “Google Classroom” became an integral part of our teaching and learning. In the beginning, we did the best that we could to be one step ahead of the virus as we moved closer to the end of the school year.
We also did the best we could to give our students and staff closure on the school year with virtual honors programs and graduation parades. It was unfortunate that our students couldn’t be a part or the traditional senior year experiences such as the prom and we couldn’t have a retirement party for our teachers who gave their very best to the district for many years; we did celebrate as best that we could.
When all the celebration was done, we put aside any summer plans that we had and concentrated on the opening for the new school year. The conversations among superintendents and Board of Education members throughout Connecticut and the country was, which of the “three plans” are you choosing? Is it full-in, full-distance or hybrid? It was the summer discussion everywhere! One day while walking the Westerly Town Beach on a Saturday, I wore my “Wheeler Distance Learning Expert” T-shirt. It was like wearing a T-shirt of your favorite sports team or rock group. It got the attention of every parent and educator on the beach. I had some of the most interesting conversations on education that I’ve ever had. The conversations usually ended with, “So, what plan is your district choosing?” COVID gave us all something in common to talk about.
After many meetings over the summer, we developed a plan to “reopen.” When we were together, we had to employ social distance and needed to be separated by at least 6 feet and needed personal protective equipment (PPE), which required us to learn a lot more about how to protect ourselves. Superintendents along with their facilities managers attended seminars on air quality control with engineers and HVAC contractors. Does anyone know the difference between a MERV-8 and a MERV-13 filter? I didn’t, but I do now! We were going to do whatever it took to safely be in school, if not having students every day. Through new terminology such as “contact tracing” and “quarantining,” we will do our best to do what we do best teach and learn and we will continue to be vigilant and educate. We have proven vaccines now being administered and there is light at the end of the tunnel!
I want to thank our parents and students for their patience with us during this difficult time. I want to thank my administrators, teachers and all my staff for their undying effort to keep school open and support our students. I also want to thank my small but important Central Office staff and department heads. We have been in the building just about every day since last March without a break to be sure that we could do everything possible for our students and staff and keeping everything running, and for that I thank you!
Wishing everyone a happy and above all healthy New Year!
Peter Nero is the North Stonington superintendent of schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.