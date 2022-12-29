Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and municipal leaders to reflect on the year and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
North Stonington began 2022 with a new Board of Selectmen. November 2021 saw myself get elected as the new first selectman, while Brett Mastroianni and Nicole Porter were elected as selectmen.
2022 proved to be a little quieter than recent years. Although the pandemic was still with us, we were all learning to live with it. There were two COVID-19 test kit drive-thru events that were staffed by the selectmen, the town’s EMD and a Resident State Trooper. Meetings were held on Zoom or in a hybrid format that allowed the new administration to hear from as many residents as possible. We will continue with hybrid meetings moving forward. Listing to the citizens of North Stonington is of the upmost importance. There also seemed to be less negativity on social media pertaining to town initiatives during 2022.
Questions that remained from the previous administration were: 1. How would the Town use the American Rescue Funds? 2. What will become of the old middle/high school? These questions were addressed in a Community Conversation held in January.
The budget season for the 2022-23 fiscal year went smoothly, with the proposal passing on the first try, including a lowering of the mill rate.
Some of the accomplishments for the year included the installation of speed humps in the Village (to mixed reviews). The demolition of the old middle/high school began and is ongoing. A new tenant moved into the John Dean Gallup House at Hewitt Farm. The Hewitt Farm also saw additional traffic due to our new monthly Farmers Market and a theater group in town produced a play on the grounds. We will hopefully have a new Learning Center in the old high school soon. There have been a few hurdles, but it seems as though it is going to happen. The town also applied for and received a STEAP Grant for $395,000 to help with the cost of road and parking lot upgrades.
On the administrative front, we have opened the Board of Selectmen meetings to accept public comment throughout, reestablished quarterly Tri-Board meetings with the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education, and created an open-door policy Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with the first selectman and to have a discussion on pretty much any topic.
So, what will the new year bring?
The completion of the demolition project followed by a Community Conversation to determine how the town should repurpose the property where the school once stood. A shortage of affordable housing in our town along with possible solutions will need to be discussed. The rising cost at the town’s transfer station and how to address them. Also, an update to our Plan of Conservation and Development that is due every 10 years, with our next due date being 12/2023.
Please stop by our Town Hall or come to a meeting in 2023 and let the town leadership know how we are performing in our elected positions and feel free to offer suggestions on ways to do things better.
Bob Carlson is the first selectman of North Stonington.
