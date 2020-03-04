With regard to the ongoing School Building project, I realize many if not most community members don’t fully understand how we arrived where we are today.
In 2016 the $38 million elementary building plan, which would have provided our community with three 21st century schools, involved renovating Bradford, Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook. At that time we had excess building capacity which would have allowed us to move staff and students among buildings that were not under renovation. The “We can do better” group actively campaigned against this plan and helped to narrowly defeat it. Two months later, in January 2017, the newly seated School Committee closed Bradford School. In my opinion we closed the better building simply because it wasn’t “in the center of town.” A longer bus ride would have been a great trade-off for a healthier, sturdier building.
My quote on WBLQ March 15, 2017: “Based on my time spent in both Bradford and State Street Schools and on input from the community over the last four years I believe that, if either school were to close, the best choice would have been to close State based solely on building conditions. In closing Bradford I believe we chose convenience over the welfare of our students and consideration of our taxpayers. I am concerned about investing capital funds in State Street School over the next years as we have no idea what the future holds and how long our students will remain in a building that needs a great deal of attention.”
As part of the 2019 proposal, all four options presented by the Building Subcommittee to the School Committee and public included a new build; at least three School Committee members (including me) had yet to be convinced that we needed a new build and that the public would support that path. Remember, in November 2016 almost exactly half of voters were amenable to a plan that did not include a new build. The final 2019 plan, with a price tag of over $70 million, included a new building on the State Street site and renovations to other buildings in the district. A group, “People for Responsible Planning,” formed in opposition. On Oct. 10, 2019, this referendum was also narrowly defeated.
With regard to the recent vote to close State Street and direct the superintendent to devise a plan for relocating students and staff for the 2020-21 school year, I voted in favor of the motion. In the past seven years I have received at least 100 complaints from parents and staff regarding their subpar environment. Prior to this vote the School Committee was provided with an assessment of State Street’s maintenance needs at $1.4 million. In light of current and future needs in that building, a majority of the School Committee took action in hope of finally moving forward with a building project that will provide students and staff with what they need and deserve while being fiscally responsible to the community.
During this meeting a colleague stated that I voted in favor of the motion because I “didn’t like the survey results.” For those who are not aware, the School Committee hired a consultant to help us learn, after two failed bond attempts, what the public would support. I advocated for the survey and had no issues with the results. What I did have a problem with, however, is the fact that no one but me seemed to be correctly interpreting a simple graph contained in the survey results. While some of my colleagues were prepared to state that the survey results showed majority support for an $80 million new build, I clarified that at a much lower amount. The second unfounded accusation was that the vote was “political.” I am motivated by facts and logic, not politics.
Two School Committee members then immediately wanted to “change their vote” after receiving backlash from the community. While five members of the School Committee favored keeping State Street open beyond this school year, including the two who reconsidered, Marianne Nardone and I did not. The circumstances did not change, so I held to my beliefs and continue to do so.
Although the survey did show majority support for a new build, I believe the Building Subcommittee and School Committee now realize that options that do not include a new build are warranted. It has now been made clear to the public that they will examine all viable options using defined criteria endorsed by the School Committee.
I ask everyone, especially those “late to the game,” to remove their blinders. If this had truly been about the kids and not about serving adult agendas from the start, we’d be well on our way to accomplishing the third phase of Vision 2020.
The writer is a member of the Westerly School Committee.
