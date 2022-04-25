AVA RAO, Chariho, Softball; Senior; Rao hit three home runs as Chariho picked up its first win of the season against South Kingstown. Rao was 3 for 3 in the game and drove in four runs. For the season she is hitting .308.

JAMES MAIN, Wheeler, Baseball, Freshman; Main was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI in two games for the Lions. For the season Main is hitting .526 with five RBIs and leads the team with 10 hits.

CAM ELENTENY, Stonington, Boys Lacrosse, Junior; Elenteny scored four goals and had two assists as Stonington beat Waterford. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lancers that started in 2016. Elenteny leads the Bears in goals (13) and assists (7).

DEAN PONS JR., Westerly, Baseball, Senior; Pons struck out 12 and did not walk a batter in a complete-game victory against Prout. Pons scattered six hits and allowed just two runs to improve to 2-0. In 13 innings this season, he has 21 strikeouts with three walks and an ERA of 1.08.

