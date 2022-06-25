Tax-free military pensions OK’d by the state
The Rhode Island House of Representatives recently supported the governor’s proposal to eliminate income taxes on military pensions, but eliminated it entirely in 2023 instead of phsing it in over five years, as the governor had proposed. The proposal passed when the state budget was approved last week.
As the immediate past state commander of the Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars, I am grateful to everyone who supported this tax proposal with our letter campaign, contacting elected representatives, engaging in conversations with every opportunity and testifying before the House and Senate Finance Committees. Thank you to everyone who participated at the State House rally on Feb. 10. Our voice has been heard.
As the Department of Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars moves forward, we welcome our new leadership team. Congratulations to Commander Tiger Patrick, Senior Vice Commander Rachael Garcia, Junior Vice Commander Mark Turner, Adjutant Joe Janeiro and Quartermaster Brad Donnelly.
Voice of Democracy winners attend leadership program at Valley Forge
Over 30 VFW 2022 Voice of Democracy state winners traveled to Valley Forge, Penn., to attend the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge’s Spirit of America Youth Leadership program.
For years, the two organizations have been connected through the VFW’s Voice of Democracy program, a patriotic audio essay competition that, in 2022, had nearly 25,000 high school students competing for the $30,000 national grand prize scholarship.
Every year the top 53 VFW department winners from the 50 U.S. states and from overseas areas in Europe and the Pacific, come to Freedoms Foundation in June to participate in a Spirit of America Youth Leadership program, a transformative four-day residential program that engages high school students from across the country with the first principles of freedom. Their experience is filled with inspiring and educational activities, including a mock congressional debate, free enterprise challenge, workshops, and historical site visits while developing their leadership skills and identifying their future contributions to society.
Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay scholarship program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each state wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. The 2022-23 theme is: “Why is the Veteran Important?”
Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements at https://vfworg-cdn.azureedge.net/-/media/VFWSite/Files/Community/Youth-and-Education/Voice-of-Democracy-Rules-and-Eligibility.pdf
?la=en&v=1&d=20220421T143
448Z and submit your entry to VFW Post 8955, 113 Beach St., Westerly RI 02891, as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Complete the 2022-23 Voice of Democracy entry form at https://vfworg-cdn.azureedge.net/-/media/VFWSite/Files/Community/Youth-and-Education/Voice-of-Democracy-Entry-Form-Fillable.pdf
?v=1&d=20220408T154506
Z&la=en.
Bristol Fourth
of July Parade
The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street (Route 114) and ends on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street.
Hope Street (Route 114) will be closed off beginning at 8 a.m., including Poppasquash Road. Beginning at 7 a.m., Chestnut Street, Naomi Street and Sherry Avenue will be closed to traffic. A parking ban along the parade route goes into effect the night before the parade.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955
In honor of Memorial Day 2022, Post members proudly posted at numerous area businesses in support of our Buddy Poppy drive. These poppies serve as a reminder of lives sacrificed in the First World War and subsequent conflicts. The red poppy was adopted as the official memorial flower of the VFW shortly thereafter.
On behalf of Post 8955 members, we greatly appreciate the generous donations that we received this Memorial Day weekend. These funds will be used to assist area veterans in need.
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. Voice of Democracy winners will present their winning essays at this meeting. The Post meets the first Wednesday of each month. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our national bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member: 1. Honorable service (must have served in the Armed Forces and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving; 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. This can be proven by any of the following:
- An authorized campaign medal (see a full list of qualifying medals and badges);
- Receipt of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay (verified by a military pay statement usually available through a veteran’s DD-214; if missing or incomplete contact the National Personnel Records Center online or at 314-801-0800);
- Service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
If you are not eligible for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars but you have a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling, or spouse who would be eligible, you may apply for membership in the VFW Auxiliary (vfwauxiliary.org).
Military history
1944 — Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Quentin R. Walsh and his small commando/reconnaissance unit forced the surrender of Fort du Homet, a Nazi stronghold at Cherbourg, France, and captured 300 German soldiers and liberated 50 U.S. paratroopers who had been captured on D-Day. For his heroic actions Walsh was awarded the Navy Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.