The places we love live on in our dreams, long after their walls have crumbled to dust.
This sentiment has been on my mind since the Smith Granite Co. building — a landmark at the corner of Tower and Granite streets in Westerly — was torn down last week.
Reaction to the razing of this stately if unsafe stone structure was immediate and dismayed. On social media, residents reminisced about the building’s former uses, including as an Esso gas station. Although it had been vacant for years, the 1884 building was eulogized for the long history it represented.
It was a visible landmark, located at a busy four-way intersection. Its stonework was impressive. The building was listed as an asset in a 1978 report by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.
None of that could save it from the ravages of time and neglect. In this fate, it keeps company with many buildings in our area.
I was 15 when I watched the original section of Charlestown Elementary School fall to the wrecking ball. A wooden firetrap, yes, but what a building — hardwood floors, tall ceilings, transoms over the doors.
Something about that building made school seem more momentous. Maybe it was the echo of teachers’ voices from the rafters, or the click-click of Principal Ellen F. Frye’s heels coming around the corner.
In my mind I still walk those halls, where my sisters and I attended school and my mother taught for years. Up the two grand staircases that led to an attic library with dormer windows. Down into the cavernous basement lunchroom, which perpetually smelled of steamed vegetables.
It’s all gone now, replaced with a window-less gymnasium that has all the character of a big-box store.
Thirty-six years ago this week, I walked onto the grand porch of a Victorian inn, on my father’s arm, headed for an outdoor altar. The marriage has endured, but not the Larchwood Inn in Wakefield, which succumbed to owner neglect and was torn down in 2016, despite a robust community effort to save it.
Also history is the cottage my husband and I returned to after our honeymoon in New Orleans. Mother Nature was to blame for this loss — long after we had moved, Superstorm Sandy sent an ancient silver maple onto the roof and knocked the house off its foundation.
Last month, my alma mater, Keene (N.H.) State College, began demolishing my freshman dorm. Monadnock Hall was not the oldest residence hall on campus, dating to 1956, but it and another dorm are being razed to make way for a grand new building that will house Antioch College. Progress.
It’s odd to have one’s past erased, as though a giant hand had swept across a movie set and knocked the buildings flat. The classrooms of my youth; the freshman dorm where I made so many lifelong friends; the inn where I got married; the house where we brought home two of our three children — all gone.
Those who are mourning the loss of the Smith Granite Co. building might not have had a direct connection to it, but nonetheless it felt part of their lives, and of the town. It was a visible piece of Westerly’s proud granite-producing history, its date of construction literally etched in stone. Now that granite is a pile of rubble at the back of the lot.
Westerly has had other losses. My mother attended the Westerly High School in Wilcox Park, which was in use only 34 years before it was replaced in 1937 by the current school on Ward Avenue. The majestic brick building, located next to the library, was torn down in 1940. It was not in disrepair — town and school officials just couldn’t figure out what to do with it.
One need only drive down the commercial maze of Granite and Franklin streets to realize how much the town already has sacrificed. One of the houses demolished was my mother’s birthplace. (Her college, too, fell to the wrecking ball, replaced by the Providence Place Mall.)
The Babcock-Smith House stands as an island of history in a sea of ticky-tacky stores and fast-food joints; by some miracle, it survived while everything around it was destroyed.
The best communities maintain a balance — of the structures we need in our daily lives, and the buildings of historical importance that give a town its identity. Not every building can be saved. But too often, structures deteriorate until preservation is no longer possible.
When that happens, a town loses another thread of its history. The buildings become ghosts in our dreams, returning in stark vividness, convincing us for a moment that they still stand.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island. She can be reached at bettycotter1960@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.