As the country debates the sanitized depiction of slavery in Florida’s new social studies curriculum, it might be helpful to consider that historical propaganda is nothing new.
Over the years I’ve inherited a few antique textbooks, which spin historical tales for youngsters that paint a rosy picture of the past.
One of these is “American Leaders and Heroes,” a U.S. history text published in 1901 by Charles Scribner’s Sons.
This book, which profiles more than 25 men deemed important to American history, was written by Wilbur F. Gordy of Hartford, Conn., a well-known New England schools superintendent who died in 1929.
Gordy’s text attempts to humanize such luminaries as Miles Standish, Samuel Adams, Daniel Webster and George Washington, telling of their early lives and later careers. There’s a faintly moral tone to these accounts, as Gordy presents each man as an example to impressionable students.
Without irony, he reports that Thomas Jefferson was “always democratic in feeling” and believed “all men are created equal.”
He also claims this belief carried over into his private life, where he “won the personal attachment of his numerous household.”
In Jefferson’s life he enslaved as many as 602 people, at least 100 at any time keeping the Monticello plantation functioning through jobs as varied as cooks, gardeners, painters, brewers, coopers and servers.
Among them were the so-called “nail boys,” who were beaten if they failed to work sufficiently at forging nails. In his article “The Dark Side of Thomas Jefferson” in the Smithsonian magazine (October 2012), Henry Wiencek reports that one “nail boy” was beaten severely and another sold as punishment when a bundle of iron rod went missing.
Yes, these “nail boys” learned blacksmithing, as Florida’s new curriculum would remind us. They also were children laboring in servitude, beaten as punishment, and withheld from school.
Joseph Fossett, one Monticello blacksmith, was freed when Jefferson died, but he worked for years to earn money to free his wife and children, to no avail, according to Wiencek. I doubt Fossett saw his servitude as vocational training.
Jefferson’s slave-holding is only one item glossed over in Gordy’s textbooks. He approvingly tells students that John Smith, founder of the Jamestown colony, “knew so well how to manage the Indians,” with “smooth words if they served his purpose” and “threats or even force” if that didn’t work.
Gordy also refers to “six Indians whom Columbus had brought back with him” after his 1492 voyage to the West Indies, failing to tell the reader that the explorer eventually captured thousands of native Taino people and sold them into slavery.
Columbus, he writes, “had become a distinguished personage, honored alike by kings and princes and people.”
I suppose we can expect this sort of hyperbole from a 1901 textbook (which, according to a slip in the front, was in use as late as 1928). But are we really going to return to a time when we tell our children that slaves were happy and their owners paragons of moral virtue?
We might as well teach them that the earth is flat.
There is a case to be made for age-appropriate learning. You don’t need to tell third-graders that Jefferson impregnated the enslaved Sally Hemings, but they are old enough to understand that it’s wrong to force boys ages 10 to 16 to forge nails all day instead of going to school.
Florida’s new curriculum does include substantial units on the evolution and impact of slavery. But the information is manipulated in subtle ways.
One section compares the infant mortality rates of Caribbean plantations to those in the South, the implication being that the Southern plantations weren’t as harsh.
The unit that has captured the most attention claims that “slaves developed skills” that they could use for “personal benefit.”
How could an enslaved boy, girl, man or woman use a skill for “personal benefit” if they weren’t free? What was the personal benefit? Avoiding a whipping? Extra rations?
This sort of sanitized history omits inconvenient facts. It directs students’ attention away from the culpability of the slave owners, instead pointing to abstract social and economic forces.
At the back of each chapter in his textbook, Gordy poses a series of questions to students. Of Jefferson, he asks: “Describe Jefferson’s happy home life. How did he show his interest in the people? How did his slaves regard him?”
Florida students deserve honest answers to those questions.
Betty J. Cotter of Shannock teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island. She can be reached at bettycotter1960@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.