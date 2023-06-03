We are on the Cape, searching for Henry Beston.
It has been nearly a century since Beston built a small house on the dunes of Cape Cod, thinking he might occasionally write there. After he moved to the house in September 1926, days soon turned into weeks, into months, into a year.
He dubbed the house the “Fo’castle,” but it is more well known by the title of the book he wrote about the experience: “The Outermost House.” This lyrical account of life by the sea has never gone out of print.
Some consider the book “Walden by the sea,” but Beston’s experiment in living differs markedly from Henry David Thoreau’s.
The bard of Concord moved to the shores of Walden Pond to write, like Beston, but the result was a treatise on political economy and self-sufficiency. For all his observations about nature, Thoreau’s focus often turned inward.
Beston focused his eye outward, toward the waves that barreled onto the dunes, the birds wheeling in the marshes, the boats that foundered in high seas. Thoreau may have observed these things during his own four visits to the Cape, but his account is laced with wit and sarcasm.
Where Concord’s Henry was often acerbic, the Cape’s Henry embraced his fellow man.
No better example was the relationship Beston forged with the Coast Guard officers who patrolled the beach nightly. Dubbing them “surfmen,” he kept a light burning in his window for them each night, when they were welcome to stop by at any hour to warm up by his fire and enjoy a mug of coffee.
On our first night on the Cape, in a tucked-away bookstore in Orleans, I discover a 1949 edition of “The Outermost House.” This 20th-anniversary publication includes Beston’s new introduction, in which he repeats the message implicit in his work: “Nature is a part of our humanity, and without some awareness and experience of that divine mystery man ceases to be man.”
The price is $45, but I do not hesitate. I read through it in our room at the Nauset House Inn, where if you strain your ears you can hear the steady roar of the surf in the distance.
On Tuesday we walk Coast Guard Beach. Beston’s house stood about a mile and a half south of here, but today he would not recognize the landscape.
The sea has had its way with this stretch of the Cape Cod National Seashore. The land where Beston built his house in 1925 is now under water.
Dune bluffs soar about 30 feet overhead, and they are eroding in real time: while we watch, a river of dirt begins to slide down the cut.
Like the ever-evolving seascape, Beston can seem elusive. Beston wasn’t even his birth name; born Henry Sheahan, he adopted the surname of his grandparents while at Harvard. His “year on the beach” also encompassed other stays there.
On Wednesday we travel a few miles north of Coast Guard Beach to the red-topped Nauset Light, which like so many structures here has been moved inland.
Its original site is under the waves. The trails and parking lot contain multiple warnings about getting too close to the bluffs’ edge.
Beston might not recognize its new location, but I doubt he would be surprised. Even in his day the sea was eating away at the land, and he eventually moved his house farther from the shore — twice.
But this was not enough to save the Outermost House, for the sea eventually came to claim it. On Feb. 7, 1978, when Rhode Island was suffocating under a second day of record snowfall, the Blizzard of ’78 turned its hurricane-force winds toward the outer Cape.
The wind-driven tide forever transformed Coast Guard Beach, destroying its beachfront, parking lot and most of the land in front of the Coast Guard station. And it also washed away the modest cottage where Henry Beston had spent a year on the great edge of the world.
Traveling to the Cape is a reminder that the landscape is not fixed. Block Island’s bluffs also are eroding. Rhode Island’s south shore recedes by one to two feet a year. Hurricanes, nor’easters and sea-level rise all contribute to this phenomenon.
We stand on the Cape Cod National Seashore with the ghost of Henry Beston. I imagine him peering into terns’ nests, turning his spyglass toward the combers offshore, tracing the faint tracks of piping plovers.
Dirt sifts down from the bluffs like water in a cataract. The surf pounds the shore again, and again, and again.
Some day, all this will be gone.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island and lives in the Shannock section of Charlestown.
