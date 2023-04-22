It was a simple enough question that arrived in my inbox last month, the sort I occasionally receive from people under the misapprehension that I am some sort of historian.
Where did Mount Tom in Exeter get its name?
The query came from Paul “Pete” Toy, who has lived on the hill since 1978 but hails from Pawtuxet. An Exeter native, Janice Capwell Palmer, told him I might know the answer.
Reading the email, I am instantly transported to the back seat of a Pontiac — could have been the 1959 Starchief, a mint green, or the 1966 Catalina, Persian blue.
Up, up, up the car ascends Mount Tom, 420 feet at its peak, the motor’s eight cylinders humming. Then down, down, down, we slide, as though on skis, the trees and scrub rushing by the window.
It’s probably a Sunday. We are on Ten Rod Road, headed to visit my grandmother, Mary Thayer, who lives with Howard Perkins in his old Cape Cod house, the last before Beach Pond and the Connecticut state line.
Set on 38 remote acres, the farm is my favorite place in the whole world. Soon the adults will be consuming coffee and pie or playing cut-throat Parcheesi, and I will be dashing to the woods with Granny and Howard’s German shepherd, Whiskey.
Lost in my reverie, I have not the slightest idea how Mount Tom got its name. The truth is I am only a historian in the sense that I am interested in history. I don’t know much, but I do know how to find out. So I set out in search of Mount Tom.
The first complication is the existence of another, more famous Mount Tom, in Mt. Holyoke, Mass. Inexplicably, there also is a Mount Tom buoy off Prudence Island. Both keep cropping up in my digital search of the Providence Journal’s files.
When I do stumble on clues, they bring insight into something far more interesting, at least to me.
In the late 1800s the Journal often sent reporters to the hinterlands of western Rhode Island to do stories on the rustic lives there. (One story was subtitled, “Hermits and Other Queer People Who Have Hard Work to Live.”)
Twice the unnamed scribes ended up at the very house where my grandmother and Howard Perkins lived.
Howard’s grandmother, Phebe Wilcox, established a guest house there in 1885, when her husband, Barber Wilcox, became too ill to farm the property. I have known this since the day, as a grade-schooler, I stumbled upon the guest registers kept in a parlor cupboard.
In an 1891 article, the Journal describes “the neat little homestead of Barber Wilcox, with a front yard all ablaze with the omnipresent dahlias.” That time the reporters stopped only briefly, but four years later an article featured more prominently what was known as The Wilcox — and what guests called, perhaps with a hint of irony, the Beach Pond Inn.
The 1895 story describes “the little farm cottage whose elastic walls seem to stretch with every fresh requirement,” where Phebe “stows away at one time 17 persons within.”
Reading those guest registers years ago, my sister and I also had puzzled at how so many people could fit in such a small house. Every nook and cranny, it seems, was employed, including stashing some young women in an attic cordoned off with curtains.
This was not answering Mr. Toy’s question, however. So I read on.
And there, in the third column of the 1895 article, was a hint: a reference to “Vaughn Hill” or “Mount Tom, in local parlance.”
I typed in more search terms.
Vaughn, or Vaughan Hill as it occasionally was spelled, was probably named for the “Vaughan homestead” located at the foot of Mount Tom. It burned in 1899.
Mr. Toy found “Vaughn Hill” on a map from 1855. J.R. Cole’s “History of Washington and Kent Counties,” published in 1889, refers to it as Mount Tom. Sometime between the two, the “Mount Tom” appellation stuck.
So how did Vaughn Hill become a mount, and who was Tom?
According to an article in 1873, a Tom T. Hazard lived “on the top of Escoheag Hill.”
Could he be the key? Or perhaps his cousin, Thomas J. Hazard, who is buried off Escoheag Hill Road?
But Escoheag Hill and Mount Tom are a few miles apart, so probably not.
The simplest answer might be my first guess: That Rhode Island’s diminutive mount was named after the same one in Massachusetts, long a scenic spot. In fact, a 1923 Journal story notes, “Rhode Island has its own ‘Mount Tom,’ not as famous perhaps as its Massachusetts namesake, but nevertheless situated in a beautifully scenic country.”
The Massachusetts mount, lore has it, was named for a dead pet, probably a dog.
None of this, however, bears scrutiny. Suss out the naming of one Mount Tom and another one pops up. Turns out there’s a Mount Tom in Connecticut, too — in fact, there are two. There’s one in New Hampshire. Vermont. California. Indiana.
Like Washington County, Mount Toms are sprinkled all across the country.
Writing in The New England Quarterly in 1939, historian Harry Andrew Wright quickly dispenses with some Mount Tom theories, including that the Massachusetts version was named not for a dog but explorer Rowland Thomas. Nor is it a contraction of an Indian word for “tomahawk rock.”
Hogwash, all of it, he concludes.
Wright relies on a British archivist who told him in 1932 that the United Kingdom, too, is riddled with Mount Toms. He surmises that just as the colonists adopted names like Exeter from their homeland, so too did they bring along Mount Tom.
So I don’t have an answer to Mr. Toy’s question. Who named Exeter’s Mount Tom is, for now, lost to history. But sometimes the quest is more interesting than the answer.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island and lives in the Shannock section of Charlestown.
