In 1968, three years after we moved to Shannock, the Columbia Narrow Fabric Co. shut its doors. The closure ended two centuries of manufacturing near Horseshoe Falls on the Pawcatuck River.
Slowly the village unraveled, like an unbound edge of the elastic webbing the company had made.
A firebug came in the 1970s, taking out parts of the mill, the barn where George P. Clark kept his Guernsey cattle, the old freight depot.
Lottie Whiting closed up her eponymous luncheonette, where she sold penny candy to village children. The library left in 1981, trading its tiny room in Memorial Hall for a new building in Carolina.
Gradually other public spaces closed or moved. The Shannock Spa. The fire station.
But Shannock’s story is not over. Every few years it seems to attract new interest from an entrepreneur with a gleam in the eye and a vision for resurrecting this New England mill town.
The latest is Jeffrey Marlowe, a Newport T-shirt retailer who has invested money and sweat equity into the village. He came here in the mid-1980s, when he flipped a pair of houses, then invested in several apartment houses and most recently has been cleaning up the mill site.
We sat down on a recent Friday outside what used to be the Pioneer Store, where he has been building a restaurant for the past several years.
In a conversation occasionally interrupted by a wildlife sighting – a hawk swooping into the river, a great blue heron taking wing north of the Falls – Marlowe outlined his vision to bring back a commercial heart to what has essentially become a bedroom community.
First, he started with a plan to build the restaurant in the Pioneer Store building’s first floor after acquiring it and an adjacent house at auction.
“The idea was to see if we could get a public space, create a little energy,” he said. “There’s all these models where a cool food service, beverage service comes into a gritty neighborhood and the whole place can come up.”
While it might seem to some that the Great Pyramid was built quicker, the delays in finishing the space have been no fault of his own. Not only is he self-funding the project, but he has met with a flood of complications inherent in rehabbing an old building next to a river.
Septic? Complicated. Eventually he built a system that pumps wastewater into a leach field in a nearby field that he owns next to Shannock Baptist Church. Price tag – six figures.
Fire code? Stringent. The requirement to install a sprinkler system was a nonstarter, because Shannock’s public water system won’t support it. Eventually he got permission to install a code-compliant ceiling that would protect upstairs tenants in the event of a fire.
When done, the restaurant will seat 42 patrons, and more on a covered porch overlooking the river. He’s looking for someone to operate it, with a vision of serving flatbread pizzas, salads and sandwiches.
But the restaurant is not done, mostly because of what is going on across that river — a project with complications as big as the mounds of dirt sitting where mill buildings used to be.
For a couple of decades, the decaying mill site was owned by Francis X. Flynn. In the 1990s Geoffrey Marchant of the Community Development Consortium obtained funding to study and document site contamination, which included heating oil seeping into the river and asbestos in the mill ruins. Mark House of Environmental Strategies and Management Inc. helped Flynn obtain a $429,000 Brownfields Remediation grant from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Eventually, Marlowe acquired the property and began managing what has evolved into $664,280 worth of DEM grants. Money that, by the way, is given on a 80 percent reimbursement basis – and which must be spent in a two-year window.
There’s been a lot of progress: the No. 6 heating oil, a viscous substance that once powered and heated the mill, has been largely removed. Most of the buildings have been felled and the worst of the material taken to a landfill in Connecticut.
Gazing across the river toward the towering piles of dirt, Marlowe can see a mix of work-force housing, perhaps with some stand-alone, village-scale commercial spaces. He unfolds a map that shows clusters of buildings, green space along the river, and two entrances onto Shannock Village Road.
But like everything about Shannock, his vision is complicated by the reality of money, government regulations and abutting property owners.
His original plan of residential attached to commercial – maybe some artist studios, for example – also would need a sprinkler system, and there’s no hope of a waiver with new construction.
Further, the only way into the property right now is owned by Amtrak, and the rail company has denied Marlowe’s appeal for an easement. Although he has frontage opposite North Road, the town of Richmond isn’t crazy about having only one entrance to the property.
Then there’s the matter of money. To finish the cleanup he’ll need another grant.
But as we walk to the site, Marlowe seems untroubled by these obstacles. He has had the patience to negotiate bureaucratic and financial hurdles before.
We clamber over the ruins of the last buildings standing. One is all brick walls but no roof, still containing a rusted turbine that once converted water power to electricity. The other, a vestige of stone, stored fuel.
But Marlowe sees more. He imagines these brick walls housing a coffee shop. In place of dirt piles he can envision a village green with public access to the river.
“When I came here back in the mid ‘80s and bought those two houses … Shannock was just this blank canvas, there was some stuff here, but boy you could just see the vision back then,” he said.
Standing on this ground that he has opened up, back toward his restaurant-in-the-making, I can begin to see it happening after all.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island and lives in the Shannock section of Charlestown.
