Editor’s Note: Betty J. Cotter, a lecturer in journalism at URI who spent 30 years as an editor and reporter and is in the Rhode Island Journalism Hall of Fame, will be writing a column in this space twice a month. Cotter lives in Shannock and is the author of the novel “Roberta’s Woods” (Five Star, 2008) and four photo histories for Arcadia Publishing.
When I first heard that my friend Jim was going to retire, I was a little skeptical.
The idea that Jim — James W. Menzies, then pastor of the Perryville Bible Church in South Kingstown — would close his church study and leave the village where he grew up to start over in Delaware seemed, shall we say, complicated.
When he said the new house he and his wife were building had only a small room for his office, my alarm grew. This was a man whose shelves overflowed with a lifetime collection of books and classic toys.
In Perryville, his life was so embedded in the community you could not separate the ministering from the living. He hayed with the farmers, visited the sick in the hospital, drove elderly friends to the doctor. You might catch him sipping coffee at Java Madness or driving about town in his vintage Chevy Nova.
A book brought us together. In 2002 Jim wrote “A Church in the Place,” a history of what was originally called Perryville Baptist Church. Intrigued at his ability to make what could have been a dry topic engrossing, I stopped by his office to do an interview.
Probably expecting some genial white-haired minister, I was brought up short: by his dry sense of humor, the heaps of books, his Swamp Yankee background. We hit it off, and soon we were collaborating on Swamp Yankee Nights, where we invited old-timers to tell stories.
And now he was moving away. Soon enough Jim had helped the church search for his replacement, disposed of two-thirds of his library, and in January 2020, relocated to Milton, Del., with his wife, Jay, and daughter, Alina.
So when they began house-hunting in Rhode Island last spring, I cheered. And when he came out of retirement in October to become pastor of the First Baptist Church in Hope Valley, I felt the rightness of the decision.
What happened?
In a word, COVID. “I wasn’t even unpacked yet when the whole world shut down,” he said recently, when we met at the Richmond Starbucks.
Jim’s plan to get involved in his new community quickly went awry. At his new church, parishioners met outdoors sitting 6 feet apart. The lockdown killed any prospect of a part-time job or volunteer work.
He had traveled south with the idea that, with his qualifications and experience, he would not have trouble finding a new role. It was not a vain thought.
Jim’s casual manner — outside of church he prefers jeans, a plaid shirt and farmer’s cap — belies his intellectual heft. Besides 34 years of pastoral experience, he has a doctorate from Salve Regina University. His dissertation, on myth in the works of C.S. Lewis and Joseph Campbell, was published by Pickwick Publications in 2014.
In Delaware, he and his wife filled their days hiking and photographing wildlife. Eventually he took a part-time job working with a University of Delaware associate scientist at a nearby research farm. But something was missing.
When I asked him what, it all came flooding out.
“Everything. I missed getting up in the morning with something to do. I missed going to my study. I missed studying. I missed writing. I missed people stopping by. I missed going to coffee. I missed speaking — whether it’s preaching, teaching, whatever. I missed the extracurricular activities of helping somebody move something, or working outside around the church cutting brush, mowing lawns.
“I like that. That to me is living.”
The man who had once encouraged me to read Rick Warren’s “The Purpose Driven Life” had lost his purpose.
He recently recorded a podcast with Matt Henderson, a chaplain at the University of Rhode Island, on the “wisdom of looking ahead.” He realizes now he had failed to do so himself.
In his new study in Hope Valley, Jim keeps pending work pinned to a corkboard. Recently there was the Good Friday message and the Palm Sunday and Easter services to prepare for. On April 27, he will speak at the North Scituate Public Library on the topic of “C.S. Lewis on Suffering, Comfort and Death.”
Listing these future tasks, his face lit up. He has work. He has a new routine, dividing his mornings between West’s Bakery and Starbucks, usually with a book in tow. The church family, he said, has been welcoming, embracing his experience, undaunted by his age of 69.
“I like the balance,” he said. “I like my mornings to be with people and books, and my afternoon to be working outside doing something.”
This morning he will lead the Easter sunrise service at Festival Farm on Canonchet Road. At 10:30 a.m. in the church, he will deliver a message on “The Four Faces of Easter,” focusing on the expressions of Mary at the crucifixion: broken-hearted, unaware, confused, and finally, recognized and loved.
In this season of rebirth, of spring and hope, it seems only right that this pastor has found a sense of purpose once more.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island and lives in the Shannock section of Charlestown.
