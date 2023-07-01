Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck never disappoints. The singing, the acting, the show-stopping costumes and sets.
The latest show, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” is no exception. Monet Sabel as King and Tim Quartier as her husband, songwriter Gerry Goffin, blew the roof off the old barn.
Audience members are predictable as well — but not in a good way.
At a recent performance, the woman sitting next to us had her phone screen lit during most of the show, where she was checking text messages and web pages.
The couple behind us talked throughout the production, and not in a whisper.
The musical tells the story of King's rise from her partnership with Goffin, where they worked in the songwriting factory run by Don Kirshner, to her breakout solo album, “Tapestry.”
If you're of a certain age you probably remember some of the hits they penned, including Little Eva's “The Locomotion,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday” by the Monkees and “On Broadway” by The Drifters.
And if you're a little younger than that, you surely would remember Kirshner from his days hosting “Don Kirshner's Rock Concert” on Saturday nights.
But in Act II, after Don's identity had been firmly established, the woman behind us wanted to know: “Is that Phil Spector?”
A little later she asked her companion, “Is he Johnny or Donny?”
Alas, this sort of thing is not unusual. Last year we had season tickets in the third row, where I was forced to sit next to a woman for four shows who: 1. Stood up until the last possible moment, claiming the seats hurt her back; 2. Consistently elbowed her way into my seating space so I had to compress myself into a ramrod posture; 3. Spent most of the show on her phone, where I could see she was reading an e-book.
Now let me just say a few things about Theatre by the Sea. Its shows are entertaining. The music and choreography are top-notch. And in the third row, you have a riveting view of the stage.
If you don't enjoy theater, why buy season tickets? Why pay $65 to look at your phone, an activity you can do at home for free?
And if you can't follow the action, can't you at least whisper your question? Or maybe ask it during intermission?
But I am trying to make sense of behavior that is nonsensical. The real issue here is that some people don't know how to behave in public. They don't care if a glowing blue screen or loud talking is distracting to others.
It was so bad that when Thom Warren, the associate producer, came on stage before the show started and advised people to turn off their phones, he had to call out a woman in the front row who was texting throughout his speech.
Even then, two phone alarms went off during the production.
And, folks, these are not young people. Most of the offenders are in their 60s and 70s. You know, the generation that grew up being seen and not heard and sitting through long church sermons and school lectures.
I suppose we could blame cell phones, which seem to have fractured everyone's attention. But most people still have the sense to turn theirs off and watch the show. It is the minority who ruin it for everyone else.
They are the same people who show up late and make everyone in their row stand up so they can find their seat. Who make a running commentary of everything happening on stage. Who cough up half a lung during the performance (as one man did behind us).
This behavior is not limited to Theatre by the Sea. You can find it at the movies, in coffeehouses, anywhere the public gathers for a performance.
Unfortunately, there is no good way to deal with these boors. Although at one point I turned my head to the couple behind us (which had no impact), anything else would just create a disturbance.
And, as my husband reminded me on the ride home: We have season tickets. The same seats all summer.
In coming attractions: one woman texting, another chattering, and a third one seething.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island and lives in the Shannock section of Charlestown.
