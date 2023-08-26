The first warning came before we set foot on the trail. Proceed with caution, the sign advised. This area is full of dead trees that could fall at any time.
A gypsy moth infestation and drought a few years ago decimated dozens of oak trees along the ridge at the Francis Carter Preserve in Charlestown, and some of them lie across the trail.
They call dead standing trees widow-makers, for obvious reasons. We stepped gingerly over the fallen ones, hoping that day’s restless wind wouldn’t take down more.
But we soon had a new worry: bear scat.
It was fresh. Flies hovered over the pile, which attested to the black bear’s latest meal: huckleberries from the bushes flanking the trail.
I was in favor of turning back. My husband scoffed. We pressed on.
The higher we climbed, the more ominous the air. The silence was eerie. It’s rare for us to hike anywhere without running into someone, but the driver of the other car in the parking lot apparently had taken the blue trail, not the orange.
Which was worse: To be alone up here, or not alone?
Near the top of the ridge we broke out onto a plain of open ground, where dead oaks stood like forest ghosts. Clouds carried an underbelly of gray.
We came upon a second pile of bear scat. This one was flattened, a little drier.
A few minutes later we found a third deposit. Its moisture had seeped into the ground. It was almost in the shape of a bear paw, as though he — or she — had stepped in it.
About this time I began announcing our presence around every corner and blind spot. Like the contestants on those Alaskan survivor shows, I called out “Hey, bear. Hey, bear.”
Black bear sightings in Rhode Island have become more frequent in recent years, particularly in the state’s rural counties.
Most bears want to avoid encounters with people, but the state Department of Environmental Management sent out a press release in May advising residents what to do in the unlikely event that a bear does become aggressive.
If you can’t avoid the bear, you should make yourself look big and make loud noises, DEM advises.
By now we were heading downhill. The way was rocky, occasionally punctuated by fallen tree limbs. We were sweating.
“Hey bear, hey bear,” I called out.
“Hey car, hey car,” my husband chimed in. The parking lot indeed seemed far away.
Every few minutes I stopped and scanned the woods around and behind us. I had the feeling if the bear was nearby, it was watching us — albeit at a safe distance.
By now we had come upon two more piles of scat. Each one, however, seemed older than the last. We seemed to be following the bruin’s path in reverse.
The trail was a bear highway, lined with snacks.
While the earlier huckleberry bushes had been stripped, now I began to see berries. If the bear was looking for food, this was the spot.
I had not forgotten the dead sentinels of oak that occasionally stirred in the breeze.
At a trail junction, we blundered onto the wrong turn. Climbing up, up, up, we soon stopped. Nothing looked familiar. We had stumbled onto the blue trail.
Retracing our steps, we discovered why we’d been led astray: one of those widow-makers had fallen, blocking the spur we were looking for.
More than an hour had passed. We were tired and hungry. My “hey bear” chorus was wearing thin. I think if I had encountered the bear, I would have been more aggravated than frightened.
Soon we were back on the white trail, headed for the parking lot. In the car, I began mulling over the experience.
The black bear roaming the Francis Carter Preserve knows no boundaries. Very likely the animal can be found on other hiking trails nearby, such as the Tucker Woods Preserve on Route 91 and the Patricia Sprague Forest Preserve on Railroad Avenue.
Our house is only a couple of miles away, so it’s possible he or she roams the woods behind us, too.
It’s actually good news that the habitat of South County is supporting black bears again. But that doesn’t mean I want to run into one in the middle of the woods. For now we will confine our walks to busier trails, such as Kettle Pond and Ninigret in Charlestown.
We will cross the Francis Carter Preserve off our list for another reason as well. Until the Nature Conservancy does some trail maintenance there, it doesn’t feel like a safe place to hike.
Other organizations do a good job of removing dying trees, particularly the Charlestown and South Kingstown land trusts. The Nature Conservancy needs to do the same.
As for the bear, he or she was probably relieved to see us go.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island. She can be reached at bettycotter1960@gmail.com.
