Moving back to the house I grew up in has been a trip into the past.
Nowhere is this more evident than when we idly drive the roads circling Shannock, where I cannot help remarking on what used to be where.
That house was a beauty parlor. A diner. A gas station.
Before zoning was enacted in the mid-1970s, businesses popped up organically. Whether you were styling women’s hair or repairing small engines, you likely were doing it out of your house or backyard.
And while nobody wants a dollar store to be built in a residential neighborhood, there were advantages to this laissez-faire system.
Someone going into business could do so on property they already owned. Customers did not have to drive far to buy what they needed, whether gas, groceries or even a bed.
“That was a used furniture store,” I tell my husband, as we pass through Wood River Junction. A vague memory returns of this house near the railroad tracks.
There my parents stocked up on bureaus, beds and other furnishings when we moved into the Shannock house in 1965. “That’s where we bought the green Formica table.”
The table where we ate very night at 5 o’clock sharp, my father not being one to dine fashionably late. And don’t call it dinner. Dinner was the noon meal; at night we ate supper.
“That was Betty’s Spa,” I say on another occasion, as we pass a small green house in Carolina Flats. Not to be confused with the Spa in Shannock, this hamburger joint closed years ago. I have not been able to find any documentation of it, and apparently there was a similarly named place in Providence, probably a coincidence.
My husband, who grew up in Cranston, is baffled by these random landmarks. Why was there a diner in the middle of a neighborhood? And what was with all these beauty parlors?
When we pass Brenda’s Beauty Salon on Route 91, I explain that it originally was Melbourne’s Variety Market, opened by her father, Irving Melbourne. A double landmark, if you will.
And there was Maxine’s Beauty Shop, which Maxine Williams ran out of her house off South County Trail near the Downey Weaver Post of the American Legion. If you look closely you can still see the concrete stairs leading to the salon entrance, the door now replaced by a window.
I can’t pass by that house without visualizing my mother coming down those steps, her hair tightly permed.
She also sometimes had her hair done by Lois Dyson, who had a beauty parlor in her house on Route 112. I took my mother to Brenda’s for her last permanent ever, when she was in her 90s.
But perhaps no business was more ubiquitous than the village grocery store. We shopped at the Pioneer Store in Shannock, where the Tougas brothers sold canned goods and fresh meats (they eventually moved south of Route 1). At Melbourne’s, my mother would buy me a small can of Hawaiian Punch.
There was Browning’s Store in Charlestown, next to what is now the Mini Super, where the treat might be a comic book. I also vaguely recall a store in the basement of a building next to the Ashaway River in that village.
Each grocery store was unique but shared a certain aesthetic. The floors were cleanly swept wood. A few shelves contained canned goods, bread and other staples. A little bell above the door would jangle when you entered.
There were bigger businesses too. By now my husband knows that the RICAN food pantry at the junction of Routes 112 and 91 in Carolina used to be Wright’s Garage, where Norm Wright and his sons, Charlie and Robin, ran an American Motors dealership that also serviced cars and sold gas.
Every time I drive by the building, I can see Tim Hall pumping gas after school. Richard Whitman and I would sit on his front step across the street at night, watching the neon lights of the gas station flicker off.
These businesses, strewn willy-nilly as they were, gave our world character. They were run by people we knew.
Their proprietors were honest and generous. We always seemed to be running a tab at the Pioneer Store. My father knew that if he bought a car from the Wrights, they would stand by it.
Growing up with a sawmill in the backyard, I knew the power of doing business with your neighbors. My sisters and I also understood our father’s labors in a way children of commuting parents might not.
What killed the neighborhood store, beauty parlor, furniture emporium and car dealership was not zoning – they all had grandfather rights.
Zoning was a reaction to a bigger problem: The nebulous “progress” that everyone seems to want but which takes away as much as it gives.
The A&P came to Wyoming and my mother traded the local grocery store for the variety and economy of the supermarket. Then Stop & Shop arrived. We won’t even get into the impact of Walmart.
Gradually the grocery stores faded away. The same fate met local hardware stores and gas stations. They either couldn’t compete with national chains or were bought out.
From 1968 to 1972, the malls opened in Warwick, and what used to be an annual excursion out of town to buy clothes – to Ann & Hope, say, or Robert Hall – became a source of weekly entertainment. Route 95 made it easier to go north, and many people did.
Of all the old-time retail and service businesses in Chariho, a few still exist. You might find a specialty grocery, an engine repair business or auto-body shop in an unlikely place, still thriving.
But most of them are like Maxine’s steps to nowhere. The business is gone, but the memory remains.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island. She can be reached at bettycotter1960@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.