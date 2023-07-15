Tucked inside the busy pie-shaped intersection of Routes 112 and 138 is a relic of Richmond’s past, the one-room Bell School.
Moved to this spot in 1971, the restored schoolhouse is now a museum that pays tribute to a simpler time. The original school was founded circa 1826 and closed in 1934 with the opening of Richmond Elementary School.
On a recent Sunday afternoon Kristen Chambers, president of the Richmond Historical Society, tugged on a cord that prompted the school’s namesake bell to peal softly.
That bell once called generations of Tug Hollow children to school, including my father, my grandmother, and I suspect her father and grandfather. Standing in the anteroom, I imagined them hanging their coats on the hooks and drinking from the metal dippers in the corner.
The classroom contains 10 student desks and one for the teacher, where a hand bell and an apple rest. A wood stove in the rear adds to the authenticity. No furnishings are original, but the bones of the building are, including the wall slates.
One cannot exaggerate the importance of a school to a small mill village like Tug Hollow, especially in the age before the automobile and television. The schoolhouse was a portal to the wider world, where students not only acquired the “three R’s,” reading, writing and arithmetic, but learned history and geography.
The Bell School apparently was used as a Sunday school as well. A choir loft above the blackboard was closed off during the renovations, according to Richard Wolke, the Society’s former president.
The conditions were spartan. Bell School, like many of its era, had privies instead of indoor plumbing. Water had to be brought in from an outside well.
In 1941-42, my mother taught in a one-room school in Exeter, where she arrived early each morning to fire up the wood stove. Sometimes one of the older students would bring in firewood or water.
It was her first job after graduating from the R.I. College of Education, and she recalled the dismay she felt at the lack of materials and the poor textbooks. She had little to work with.
In such a situation the quality of the teacher became paramount. In “Driftways into the Past,” the Society’s 1977 history of Richmond, many former students had fond memories of Florence Richmond, the Bell School teacher from 1901 to 1918. She was “kind and considerate” and “I loved her very much,” my grandmother wrote in her remarks.
But apparently no pushover, as another student recalled Richmond dispatching an older boy who was giving her a hard time. Whippings were not uncommon.
The school was established in 1826 by “an eccentric individual” and teacher known as “A.B.,” according to Cole’s “History of Washington and Kent Counties.” It was accepted as a free school two years later to put Richmond in compliance with the state’s Free Schools Act.
By 1879, Richmond had 15 school districts, according to the town tax book. Franklin Hoxsie was the teacher at the Bell School, for an annual salary of $172. The total school expenditure that year was $3,267, about 40 percent of which came from the state.
Bell School was not the first school in town – that was in District No. 7, in about 1806, according to Cole – but it remains to represent the type.
Prior to these one-room schools, students were taught in private homes, if at all. Only the wealthy could afford formal schooling in private academies.
Touring this building, one might reflect on the quaintness of schooling a century ago. Desks with ink wells, cursive writing on the blackboard and subjects like Penmanship and Manual Training seem hopelessly archaic.
But the Bell School has importance beyond this charm factor. It represents the town’s early commitment to public education.
The Richmond Historical Society has taken good care of the building, reglazing its windows and last year installing new cedar siding. The Society also maintains Bell School ephemera and photographs at its archive at the Clark Memorial Library.
Volunteers staff the school on weekends in the summer, generally Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. Look for the open flag out front. The current exhibit details Richmond’s participation in the Civil War.
If you go, remember the words of student Madeline Whitford Bishop: “It was a small country school but very interesting to the ones who really wanted to learn in their early years.”
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island. She can be reached at bettycotter1960@gmail.com.
