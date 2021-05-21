I couldn’t help but overhear them talking. I don’t like to eavesdrop but their voices were carrying over the makeshift COVID barrier in the restaurant. Those plexiglass screens may be able to inhibit the virus from spreading but they don’t do much when it comes to privacy. When I heard the word “God,” my ears perked up.
I believe that there is no such thing as a coincidence. I heard what I needed to hear that day. Albert Einstein once said, “Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous.” God delivers those serendipitous moments when we least expect them. They come like gifts wrapped up in our everyday experiences.
I leaned in as I ate my scrambled eggs. I’m not sure if one of the men was a pastor or not, but I heard him say, “God wants you to know that you have plenty of choices.” Hearing those words, I thought of the words my own pastor shared with me 40 years earlier. I had just gone through a very dark time in my life. Many of my dreams had been crushed by my foolishness.
In that wakeup call, Rev. Brooks reminded me that God had a plan for my life. He told me that what I was facing was a detour, not a “road closed” sign. With words reminiscent of that conversation, I heard the man in the next booth say to his friend, “The devil wants you to think that God’s promises aren’t for you ... but they are. It might just take a little time for them to evolve.”
Sometimes God’s plan will seem to meander a bit. I think of Joseph, the dreamer, whose story is told in the biblical book of Genesis. Joseph was the favorite son of Jacob. His life was on the cusp of going somewhere special. That’s when his brothers got together and threw him a curveball. They had grown jealous of him and his dreams. So they sold him to a band of slave traders.
So much for dreams, right? Yet, Joseph was right where he was supposed to be. I chuckled to myself as I heard the young man say so to his mentor, “That’s true. I see it now. For so long I was looking for the negative in everything.” He continued, “Now I am looking for the blessings in my life and I am finding them everywhere.”
Joseph believed God was with him, working things out. Whether it was working as a slave for Potiphor, or sitting in prison in Egypt, or serving as second in command to Pharaoh, he used every opportunity to praise God. He kept believing. When his brothers came to him in the midst of a famine, Joseph said, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good ... to save many people.”
We each have a journey. It can be perilous and painful. It can be scary and unpredictable. I am not sure what that young man was facing that day in the restaurant. The parting words of his friend though, were words I needed to hear that day. Maybe you need to hear them today. He said, “Don’t be afraid to trust God. If you knew the amazing things he has planned for you, you would embrace it with all you have.”
So keep your ears open. You never know when you will hear the voice of God reminding you that he is watching over you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
