She went down about as gracefully as a giraffe on roller skates. It was the kind of embarrassing moment that most of us avoid at all costs. I saw it happen out of the corner of my eye as I was anxiously watching my own feet as I skated across the ice-strewn pathway on the Boston Common. We were in Beantown for a convention and I went out for a walk.
They say the coldest winds in New England blow across that green. I would argue with that but that morning the arctic blast that scooped me up and carried me across the park from Tremont to Boylston Street certainly was the coldest I had experienced in a long time. I should have known something was going to happen.
I met up with several people walking with great care in my morning jaunt. Unlike the young lovers you might see in springtime, or the raucous children running and playing in the summer sun, these fellow walkers were all making their journey alone. At one point I remember wondering how everyone could look so lonely in a city of a few million people.
When the woman fell, my first urge was to go to her and help her up. Another man beat me to it. He was only a few steps away when she had her mishap and he immediately reached out to her. At first, she waved him away. I sensed that she was saying to him that she was going to get up on her own. Of course the world can be an unforgiving place.
The ice was so slick that each time she tried to stand up, her legs went in different directions. The gentleman waited patiently, looking away as if to give her some privacy. After a moment he reached out again. This time she extended her hand as he moved closer. He helped her get back on her feet again. After a parting word of thanks she was on her way again.
As I turned and renewed my efforts to get back to my hotel, I kept thinking about the way that man reached out to help when she had fallen. An image of God reaching out to us when we stumble and fall immediately came to mind. Like that woman, we sometimes try to shake him off. Thankfully, God is persistent. He is there to pick us up when we are ready to let him help.
A second thought came to me that day. Could that man have been an angel? He was right there when she needed him. I don’t think it was a coincidence. A lot of people would have walked right by. The stranger showed up at the exact moment of her need. That is how God works. What’s more amazing is the fact that when someone is in trouble, he nudges us to step and act in love.
We can all be an undercover angel when we are walking hand in hand with the Holy Spirit. If we let God lead the way, he will direct us to those places where we can be a blessing. So why not begin your day with a simple prayer? Ask God to direct your steps. He will show you where you are needed. You can be God’s helping hand.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
