Joe laughed the first time I got out of the truck. He called me “Cal three times” because it took me three times to back the fire engine into the building. My driving instructor, Dennis, told me it was better to take three times to get it right than to hit the building. I laughed. The truth is that I can’t believe that I am learning to drive a fire truck. Every time I sit in that seat I have to pinch myself. I am a lucky guy.
One of the highlights of the year at Central Nursery School is the day when a member of the Westerly Fire Department comes for a visit. The kids’ eyes light up when they see the fire engine come down the driveway. There is something special about it. As each child sits in the driver’s seat, their faces light up and their smiles go from ear to ear. What little boy or girl doesn’t dream of growing up to be a firefighter?
That’s me. I have to be honest. I have always admired those men and women who serve in the local departments but never imagined I’d be one of them. I came in through the back door when I got involved in the fire department 11 years ago. I was invited to march in the annual Westerly Firefighters Memorial Parade and to speak at the short service. That’s how I became the department chaplain.
A few years later, I was invited to visit the Watch Hill Fire Station and offer a blessing over the personnel and the apparatus. Afterwards, the chief invited me to drop in anytime. Before I knew it I was learning the ropes and on my way to becoming a firefighter. After five years in the department, learning to drive the engine was a natural step. That’s what I was doing when Joe saw me backing in the garage.
It was my first time out. Driving is no problem. I have been out many times since. I can maneuver around parked cars and have learned where the truck needs to be when sizing up a situation. I’ve learned how to operate the pump and the generator on the engine. I feel comfortable behind the wheel. On the other hand, I wish I could tell you I’ve gotten better backing the truck into the station. I’m not there yet.
I keep trying though. I know that one day I will be able to do it without a hitch. Just not yet. The other day it took me five tries. I stopped traffic for a good three minutes. It felt like a half hour. Of course, Joe was there to witness it. He didn’t say a word though. He just smiled. I was a little frustrated but Dennis said, “You are doing fine. Just take your time. It will come if you keep at it.”
It struck that the same thing is true when we come to faith. Things don’t change in an instant when we embrace Christ. It is a process. Every day we make little changes that continue the transformation process as we grow in faith. We have to keep at it. We may still stumble along the way and fall back into bad practices. But walking with Christ every day makes a difference. He will show us the way.
The apostle Paul tells us in the Book of Romans, Chapter 7, that these small setbacks are a natural part of the growth cycle and we should not be discouraged. He says, “Although I want to do good, evil is right there within me ....” He concludes with a word of hope by saying, “Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord!” When you have the right person by your side, you can do anything.
I’m thankful that Dennis has my back and is my co-pilot for driver training. I’m even more happy to have Jesus watching my back as I go through life. So who are you riding with? It makes all the difference in getting where you need to be at the end of the day.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
