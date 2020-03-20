My dog, Anna, came up to me this morning. She nudged me with her snout. She pushed in and tried to get in my face. I pushed her away at first. I wasn’t in the mood. Like many of you, the news of what’s happening had gotten to me. Then I looked at her and wrapped my arms around her and gave her a hug. It felt good. I think many of us have truly missed that kind of contact.
Our pets are really good at sensing our moods. They know when we are upset, worried or afraid. Sure, they can be annoying at times, especially when they want to go out at 2 a.m. or when they are begging for food at the dinner table. Yet, they can also be a great source of comfort and strength. They innately know when we need to be loved.
I believe God made dogs to be our companions. They bring us immeasurable pleasure and add to our joy. They curl up next to our feet on the hard floor even if it is uncomfortable. They jump up to see us when we get home. They treat us as if we were the only person in the world. I don’t think it is an accident that dog spelled backwards is G-O-D.
Perhaps it’s a stretch to think that dogs were also meant to teach us about God’s love. They want to be close to us. They care about what is happening in our lives. They give us unconditional love. All I need to do is to see Anna’s face and my heart leaps for joy. In these times of social distancing, it is good to know that Anna will be there when I need her.
The same is true with God. He loves you and me. He promises time after time, throughout all of scripture, that he will be with us. When the Israelites were far from home, in exile, feeling defeated, and looking at the world in which they lived as filled with new trials every day, God said through the prophet Isaiah, “Do not be afraid. I am with you.”
When the disciples were being prepared to take on the mission of the church, Jesus said to them in the Gospel of Matthew, “I am with you always, to the end of the age.” The apostle Paul tells us in his letter to the Romans “that neither life, nor death, nor angels or demons … nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God.” That is God’s promise.
I heard Cardinal Timothy Dolan on television. He said that Jesus told us, time and again, not to worry or be afraid. “Yes,” he said. “Be concerned. Reach out to others. Show compassion but don’t let worry or fear take hold of you.” He encouraged us to remember that we were not alone. God is with us all the time.
That’s what Anna does for me. She keeps me grounded. She reminds me that I am loved. She whispers in my ear that God knows and he will never leave me and my family. I hope you have an “Anna” in your life, a pet or a friend, a priest or minister, someone who keeps whispering in your ear that you will get through this because God will never let you down.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
