She looked familiar. She was thin and tall with blonde hair down to her shoulder blades. She and her mom were getting coffee and bagels at the Bay Street Deli in Watch Hill. That’s when the thought hit me. Could it be Taylor Swift and her mom? They have that mansion just up the hill. My friend, Ray, laughs when I tell him about these celebrity sightings. He says I have an active imagination and see movie stars wherever I go.
He brings up the day that I swore that I saw Olivia Newton-John. We were in Denver, Colorado, having breakfast. We were at this cute little diner. Ray, my daughter, Rachel, and her fiance, Dillon, had just ordered. I got up to go to the bathroom. I walked by this table on the other side of the room. I had to do a double-take. I was sure it was Olivia. When I got back to the table, I told everyone who I saw. They looked and all laughed. They didn’t believe me.
I could have been wrong but that doesn’t rule out the fact that you really could see someone of note in your travels. I was walking through the airport in Las Vegas several years ago when I thought I saw Regis Philbin. I waved. He smiled at me. I shook it off. What would Regis have been doing in Vegas? His morning show was filmed in New York City. Later that day though, I learned that he was in town for a special appearance at one of the casinos. I had to laugh. It really was him!
Could it have been Taylor Swift I saw the other day? If it wasn’t, it could have been her double. The fact that I had heard through the grapevine that she was in town preparing for her concert at Gillette Stadium only added to the possibility. I could imagine her getting out for a quick walk down to the village with her mom to get a mid-morning treat. For all I knew I could have been just a few feet away from the Grammy Award-winning artist.
I stood there for a minute as they placed their order. I didn’t want to stare so I stepped outside, sat down with my own bagel, and waited for them to come out. A few minutes later they emerged from the shop. I waited to see if they would walk back up the hill but they stopped and sat on a bench near the carousel. I realized that I didn’t have anything noteworthy to say so I got up and walked the other way. I’ll never know if that was really her.
It is said that we all have a doppelganger somewhere in the world. When I was in Germany with my daughter for the International Tap Dance Competition back in 2006, a man stopped me at the airport. He asked me if my name was Clarence. I said “No.” He laughed and said, “Well, you have a double in Dusseldorf!” How many times have we thought we saw someone we knew, only to find out it was someone else?
The mistaken identity came because they had a similar appearance to the person we were thinking about. Rev. Joshua McClure, in his book titled, “Are You Jesus?” challenges us to live life in such a way that people would be able to see Jesus in us. He says, “Since Jesus calls us to follow after him, his character and actions should become our character and actions.” In other words, we should live in such a way that people would know that we have Christ in our lives when they see us.
How do you do that? In Ephesians 4 we read, “I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” The apostle describes this love in 1 Corinthians 13. He says, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”
If there is someone that I want to be confused with, I want it to be Jesus. Clarence from Dusseldorf may be a good guy, but he is not Jesus. Taylor Swift is an amazing artist but Jesus is the one who I want to emulate. How about you? What do you need to do or what needs to change for you to look more like Jesus? Probably not much. So don’t wait. If you haven’t done so yet, start living like Jesus today.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
