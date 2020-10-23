Dorothy caught me as I was coming into the office. “Now just tell me,” she said. “I am curious. I know it wasn’t Ray because he hasn’t been around. Was it you who got into the candy downstairs?” A moment later, my administrative assistant shook her head, smiled, and said, “I thought so.” I hadn’t said a word.
It must have been the sheepish look on my face that gave me away. I was caught red-handed, or should I say, chocolate-handed. Do you remember the old commercial for M&M candies? The slogan was, “They melt in your mouth, not in your hands.” Not me. My M&M’s always left chocolate on my hands. When that happened, everyone knew I had my hand in the candy tray.
As I started to stutter out my response, Dorothy looked at me and said, “Don’t bother. It’s OK. You’re forgiven.” Then she added, “I just wanted to know. Maybe I will keep the candy here in the office to help you avoid temptation.” It is probably a good thing. I know myself.
Too often, I give in to temptation when it comes to sweets. We all have our weaknesses. Even Superman could be brought to his knees by kryptonite. Here is the good news. Knowing that we have a problem and that we cannot beat it on our own is the first step in overcoming whatever it is that threatens to undo us. That’s when we can ask for help.
I had a friend in Alcoholics Anonymous that told me that his life changed when he admitted he had a problem. He knew he was powerless to do anything about it on his own. He’d tried so many times and failed. It was only when he had come to the end of his rope that he was ready to accept help.
Too often, we pretend that everything is alright. Yet most of us are struggling with something. It could be overeating or drinking. It could be gambling, infidelity or ringing up debt on credit cards. Too many of us are living with this brokenness and feeling we can never break free from the chains that bind us.
Yet in God, we find our hope. I love the Psalmist who says, “I lift my eyes to the mountains. Where does my help come from? It comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth ....” David, the psalmist, was lost and out of control when he wrote these words. Yet, he understood that God was there in times of trouble.He is able to break the chains and set us free.
Are you struggling with something right now. Has temptation gotten the better of you. Are your hands stained with sin? Here is the Good News. God is never far away. He sees you and He’s ready to step in, forgive, and help you to stand strong against whatever temptations you face. All you need to do is ask. So what are you waiting for? Let go and let God.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
