I will never forget the night our dog Praise was hit by a car right in front of our house. You never fully appreciate how much you can love a pet until something like that happens. I wasn’t home at the time but I was able to get to the scene within minutes of the call. My heart sank as I pulled into our driveway.
The word I got on the phone was that the dog was dead. I expected the worst when I got out of the car and was greeted by crying children and flashing police lights. Imagine my surprise as I walked over to the site and Praise looked up at me. He was alive. The girls had been wrong in their assessment.
From the description of the accident, there was no way this poor dog could have survived. We picked him up gingerly and got him in the car. In a flash, our family was heading to the veterinary emergency center. We said a prayer on the way, but I have to be honest with you. I thought Praise was beyond hope.
We arrived at the animal hospital and turned him over to the staff and prepared ourselves for the worst. The doctor called us in and said Praise was in shock and showing signs of a concussion. He was stable for the moment. To determine the extent of his injuries the veterinarian said he’d require more tests and several x-rays.
In order to see how badly Praise was hurt, it was going to cost several hundred dollars. Even after the tests there were still no guarantees that he’d survive the night. A thought crossed my mind. Just how much was Praise worth? I felt guilty even thinking about it. Could you put a dollar value on a member of your family?
Knowing and loving Praise, we agreed to the costs. It’s what you do when you love someone. That’s when I thought about what God had done for us. The scriptures tell us that God loved us so much that he paid the ultimate price to save us. Broken and riddled with sin, we were living out a death sentence. God offered his son as payment for our salvation.
I still shudder when I think about it. God sacrificed his only begotten son so that we might have new life. It was so much more than the few shekels I paid for Praise’s care. God gave his all for you and me. All I can say is “Thank You Lord!” whenever I think of it. He came to our rescue when we were hurting and in need.
The good news on our front was that Praise came home from the hospital the next morning. He made it. The doctor called him the miracle dog. He lived for three more years before crossing the rainbow bridge. The same can be said of us. In Christ we are a miracle, for we have been made alive and can now live to God’s glory.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
