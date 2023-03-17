As I made my way into the building and headed for the auditorium, people were pointing, giving me high-fives and smiling. When one of the plenary speakers, Dr. Johnny Parker, stopped and hugged me, I almost fell over. I was a little confused at first. Where was all this love coming from? What had I done to deserve it? That’s when one of the men pointed at my chest and said, “Go Steelers!”
That’s when it dawned on me that I had worn my Pittsburgh Steelers jacket to the conference. It really was an afterthought. It was raining. I grabbed the first thing I saw in the hall closet. I hadn’t put any thought into it at all. Yet, my choice of apparel helped me connect with total strangers. I didn’t have to say a thing. The guys at the conference just looked at me and a connection was made.
To that point, I was taking a walk during the lunch break. I passed a group of guys who were having a tailgate party. One guy came running over to me and said, “You are a lifesaver. I am not alone anymore. Help me. I am surrounded by Patriot fans!” I laughed. We all spent the next few minutes talking about our love of football. Even though we followed different teams, we had the sport in common.
A guy came up to me that afternoon and said, “I love your jacket!” I immediately noticed his baseball cap. It read, “I love Jesus.” I came right back with, “I love your hat! I love Jesus too!” Throughout the day, I was very much aware of how much impact could be made by simply wearing a piece of team apparel. The thought hit me that if only we could wear our faith that way, we could change the world.
Do you remember the song, “What the world needs now is love?” It was created by Hal David and Burt Bacharach in 1965. It was first sung by Jackie DeShannon and later made popular by Dionne Warwick. Written during the turbulent years of the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement, it spoke to the lack of civility and compassion for others during those frightful days.
The first stanza reads, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of. What the world needs now is love, sweet love. No, not just for some, but for everyone.” The same could be said today. If you think about it, it was a call for us as Christians to step up and let the world see the love of God flow through us. Father Peter Scholtes took that sentiment to heart.
Father Scholtes wrote the hymn, “They will Know We are Christians By Our Love” in the mid-1960s. Inspired by the words of John 13:5, which says, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another,” he writes, “We will work with each other, we will work, side by side. We will guard each man’s dignity and save each man’s pride. And they will know we are Christians by our love.”
I love that: They will know by our love. We don’t need to wear hats, t-shirts or have logos emblazoned on our outerwear. We simply need to stand together in faith and love. When the church reaches out in Christ’s name to those who are hurting, and when we stand against racism, anti-semitism and hatred as part of our Christian calling, others will see the love of God in us and He will be glorified.
We are on the same team after all. When we stand together in love, I believe the angels in heaven will be fist-bumping one another and giving high-fives and the world will be a better place.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
