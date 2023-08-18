I thought for a moment that I was having a dream. I was sitting in the large auditorium of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. As the people were streaming in for the opening session of our International Convention, I was seeing people that I hadn’t seen for years. Not just anybody, mind you, but people who had made an impact in my life.
Dr. Aidsand Wright Riggins, the former Director of the American Baptist Home Mission Society, walked into the room. I wasn’t sure if he remembered me but he waved and mouthed “Hello!” as he continued on to his seat five rows in front of me. His story inspired me. He told of a grandmother who prayed for him when he was young. It spoke to the power of prayer and the effect it can have on a life.
A few minutes later I saw Lauran Bethel come through the door. I met her when she was serving as the Director of the New Life Center in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Today, she is a global consultant working with those who are fighting against human trafficking. I was moved by her stories of transformation and new life. The course of so many lives were changed by her work.
Next in was Dr. Roy Medley, the retired General Secretary of the American Baptist Churches USA. I remember sitting with him years ago when the denomination was wrestling with some divisive issues. He inspired me with his deep commitment to Christ and how that shaped his response to the situation. I never saw him get angry. He was patient, thoughtful and a great example of grace under pressure.
There was something special about being in that room as the people kept filing in. They came from across the country. They didn’t all have impressive resumes like the people I just mentioned. They weren’t all celebrities. What they had in common was a love for the Lord and a desire to serve him. I’m sure if I had the chance, I’d find they all had stories to tell.
People’s testimonies can be a source of inspiration and encouragement. I was reminded of a song by Steve Green, titled, “Find Us Faithful.” It begins with the words, “We’re pilgrims on the journey of the narrow road, and those who’ve gone before us line the way. Cheering on the faithful, encouraging the weary, their lives a stirring testament to God’s sustaining grace.”
There are times in our lives when our faith is challenged. That’s when we need to remember that we aren’t alone. The author of the book of Hebrews reminds us that we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses. Their lives, their stories, remind us to keep our eyes fixed on Jesus as we run the race of life. He is the source of hope that fuels our faith.
I learned this in church. I was ten years old. My mom had left us and my world was coming apart. It was there in a little country church that I learned that I was not alone. I discovered that God loved me and that he would never leave me. It was the faith of the Sunday School teachers and the members of that church that spurred me on and kept me going.
So don’t ever underestimate what the local church has to offer. It can be a source of great inspiration and hope as you face the challenges of life. If you have been away, why not come back this Fall. Come hear the stories of people who have walked the walk with Jesus. You will be blessed and your faith renewed.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
