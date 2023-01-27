My heart sank as I walked into the den. Our puppy, Baxter, had been at it again. He can be a terror. Yet, I’ve loved him since I first laid eyes on him. We didn’t really plan on getting a puppy but those big brown eyes melted our hearts. He looks a little bit like Scooby Doo, too. When we heard his story, we knew we had to make him ours and give him a home.
Every morning he comes in and has kisses to share. He is such a loveable boy. But there is another side to our little friend. He likes to chew. He doesn’t care if it is a dog toy, a shoe, a pair of glasses or a piece of furniture. When I came home the other day and saw what he had done, I wanted to cry. Bits of foam and pieces of leather were everywhere.
The beautiful ottoman in front of the sofa had become the focus of his unbridled energy. I guess it was only a matter of time. He’d already chewed through the material on one corner of the love seat. One of the cushions on the couch has been ravaged so much that now we cover it with throw pillows.
We are going to have to live with it because Lori said we are not going to replace the furniture until he grows out of it. He turns one this week and there is no indication he will change. Our house looks like a maze. We have child gates in the doorways to keep Baxter out of the living room now and away from the stairs to the second floor. We keep our bedroom door shut unless we are in there.
Before we realized he could be such a terror, he got to our pillow top mattress cover. That was six months ago. He had a ball with it. There were clumps of foam everywhere. Go ahead. Laugh. He must think his name is “Bad Dog” because we have said it so often. When I point out what he’s done, he just looks at me with his head cocked to one side.
The truth is that Baxter is a lot like us. He just doesn’t know any better. He’s doing what comes naturally. The words of the apostle Paul come to me when I think of Baxter. He wants to be a good dog. Paul says in Romans 7:15, “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.” Paul is writing about human nature but I see the same thing in Baxter.
It is like he can’t help himself. He wants to be good but he is incapable. His animal nature just takes over. I have the same problem at times. I could have written what Paul wrote in Romans 7:18 says, “For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out.” It wasn’t until I came to know the love of Jesus that I found what I needed to begin that transformation.
The good news is that we can change. Paul says, “Thanks be to God, who delivers me through Jesus Christ our Lord!” When we start walking with Christ, we become a new creation. Our old nature is transformed and every day we become more like him. We can’t do it on our own. If we want to change, we need God’s help. So why should I expect anything different from Baxter?
We are going to find Baxter a good trainer who can help him win the battle that is raging within him. In doing so, we hope that the loveable pup we saw the day we met him can win out and he can become all that he was meant to be. I know it worked for me.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
