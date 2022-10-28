He had on a No. 92 James Harrison black-and-gold jersey. We formed an instant bond. He couldn’t have been much more than 12 years old but when I passed him and said, “Go Steelers!” he smiled and gave me a thumbs up. Even though we had never met before, we shared something very special. We were both part of Steelers’ Nation.
He turned to his dad and said, “That man likes the Steelers too!” I smiled as I settled into my seat and thought about how being a fan of a sports team is a very special thing. When you are a fan, it doesn’t matter how old you are, what color skin you have, where you live, or how much money you make. You share something very unique with untold others. When you meet on the street, in a restaurant, or at a game, you become instant buddies.
Ask any Boston Red Sox fan about 1978 or 2004 and you will see tears come to their eyes. Ask a New York Jets fan about Willie Joe Namath and you will get a smile. Ask a New England Patriot fan, “Who is better Tom Brady or Peyton Manning?” and you will get an earful. Fans know who they believe in and are quite clear as to who their enemy is. It’s always the guy on the other team who loses out.
I’ve heard Yankee fans argue about who was better, Jeter or Scooter, and then laugh and agree that both were great in their day. The New York Giants fans may debate as to which quarterback, Phil Simms or Eli Manning, has more talent. Yet, when the shouting stops they both cheer, “Go Giants.” That’s the beauty of sports. It’s our team against the rest of the world.
As I sat there eating my grinder, a sadness came over me. I wondered why it isn’t always the same way with Jesus’ followers. I’ve seen Christians caught up in angry disputes with other Christians. What may have begun as a disagreement about the way we interpret scripture quickly turns into a battle of wills. Instead of celebrating our common faith, they walk away bitterly divided. No wonder the world seems to be turning away from the church.
Didn’t Jesus say that they will know we are in him by our love? Isn’t the defining mark of one who believes in Christ a love of God and love of neighbor? It seems to me that instead of looking for the things that divide us, we ought to spend more time celebrating the One we have in common.
When I see a teenager with a Christian shirt I give him a smile and thumbs up. When I pass a car with a fish logo on its trunk I toot the horn and wave. I don’t care what church they go to. I am not concerned if they are conservative or liberal. If they believe in Jesus, then we are rooting for the same team. So let’s find ways to get together and celebrate our faith so that the world may know that we are one in Christ.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
