I looked out my window and had to shake my head. The leaves were already covering the lawn like snowflakes on a wintry morning. At a layer deep, I slosh through them every time I take the dog out. I am tempted to call my friend and ask him to come and take them away. But I’m living in the meantime, that time between now and then. I’m too cheap to call him twice. I’m going to wait for all the leaves to fall.
As I sat watching another leaf fall to the ground it struck me that most of our lives are lived in the meantime. We live between now and some time we are waiting for in the future. Waiting for the leaves to fall is just symptomatic of a bigger picture. We did the same thing as we suffered through the two-plus years of the pandemic. We wished the time away. We marched through the days as if we were on a mission. We couldn’t wait for it to be over.
The truth is that very few of us live in the moment. We make plans and then run through them like a hurdle jumper on an Olympic team racing to the finish line. The problem is that we only have so many days. That reality was played out beautifully in Adam Sandler’s 2006 movie titled, “Click.” In the movie, Sandler is caught in the middle between making time for his family and satisfying a demanding boss. He wishes he could skip the boring stuff and only experience the highlights of his life.
When Sandler happens upon a remote control that allows him to speed through those in between times, he is beside himself. He discovers that he can jump from highlight to highlight without the mundane moments in between. His revelry doesn’t last long though. He soon realizes that there is a price to pay. The ability to skip those everyday routine activities and fast forward through life comes with a price. It means he will also miss those serendipitous moments, the ones that come and go so quickly.
Life is meant to be lived. The Psalmist tells us to number our days, in other words, to mark each one and make the most of it. That’s where wisdom begins. Some days will bring disappointment. Life is often filled with painful moments. Yet, the Prophet Habakkuk reminds us, God will bring us through ... in his time. When hope is fleeting, we need to lean into God and trust him. When the dark shadows cover us, our faith grows. It is in these moments that we learn to overcome the challenges and claim victory.
In those times when it seems like life is on hold, we need to lean into God. Waiting is hard for most of us. The Prophet Isaiah says, “They who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Spending time with God gives us a new perspective. We rise up above our circumstance. We run over life’s stumbling blocks and gain renewed energy for the journey. Waiting prepares us for the good things God has for us.
Another leaf just fell. I’ve decided that I am not going to worry about my yard. The trees will shed their leaves in their own time. In the meantime, I am going to take my own advice. I am going to enjoy these autumn days and the beautiful colors of the foliage. I hope you will too as we remember that each day is a gift. That’s why they call it the present.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
