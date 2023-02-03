I get a warm feeling every time I drive through Colchester and pass Noel’s Market. I worked there for seven years. I spent many hours stocking shelves, bagging groceries and ringing the registers during high school and college. I learned so much about life, friendship and people during that season of my life.
I had just turned 16. That’s when I met Ben Cohen and my life changed forever. The store was called Ben & Leo’s Market back then. In the summer of 1974 I walked into the store and asked to speak with Ben. We chatted. A few hours later I got the call and began working as a bag boy. I got on-the-job training from Ben himself.
Ben Cohen was the kind of owner that was right out front and in the public eye. It wasn’t uncommon to see him ringing the register, bagging groceries, and chatting with the customers. He was a practicing magician and would often delight the kids with magic tricks and regale their parents with little stories. Everyone loved Ben. He was one of the institutions in Colchester.
The only time I ever saw Ben get upset was the day he caught me fooling around with a few of my friends. We were joking and talking about something that had happened the night before. We weren’t paying attention to the customers. He took me aside and said something I’ll never forget. He said he was disappointed in me.
Ben didn’t scold me. He simply explained that how I comported myself while in the store, how I treated the customers, was a reflection on him. When I was at the front of the store, the people didn’t see Cal Lord, they saw Ben Cohen. My actions would shape how they felt about shopping at Ben & Leo’s.
Needless to say, I took Ben’s words to heart. I’ve thought about that experience many times over the years. The truth is that most of us are in positions where we represent someone or something that is bigger than we are. We work for the school system or the public utilities company or the hospital. We represent them to the community.
When you get right down to it, the same thing is true for us as people of faith. When we profess our faith in God and set out to live a life that honors Him, we become a reflection of Him. Just like that bag boy at Ben & Leo’s, we are on display for the whole world to see. Like it or not, people will look at us and make a decision on God.
If our faith is a source of comfort and strength it will tell the world that God is trustworthy and true. If our faith compels us to love and forgive, it will tell the world that God is compassionate and full of grace. On the other hand, if we claim to be people of faith and are critical and judgmental, the world will see God as hard and unforgiving.
If we turn a blind eye to the hungry and homeless, the single parent, the poverty ridden family and those who are crying out for justice, then we tell the world that God doesn’t care about the human situation. Like it or not, when we step out in faith, the world doesn’t see us, they see God. Ben Cohen was right and I learned a life lesson that day.
I can’t think of a better way to honor God than to be a frontman for him and live like Jesus. The Apostle Paul says it another way. He calls us ambassadors for Christ. That’s pretty good too. So no matter how you see yourself, just remember that if you call yourself a Christian, people should be able to see Jesus in you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.