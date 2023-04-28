I was standing in line at the Subway Restaurant when I noticed the woman in front of me talking on her cell phone. She was engaged in a heavy conversation with someone out in cyberspace as the sandwich-maker was trying to fill her order. It was almost like she had been transported out of line into another galaxy. As the clerk tried to get her attention she waved him off and continued her dialogue.
Obviously whoever she was talking to was more important than the fellow behind the counter or the people behind her in line. I can understand that. When my wife calls me, I drop everything too. Some people just have to be given first priority. The problem is that too often we become somebody we don’t recognize when we pick up our cell phones. It is as if we disengage our brains to take the call.
Every time I see someone with a bluetooth device protruding from their ear, I can’t help but think of the half man/half machine Borg from the Star Trek adventures. The Borg were somehow connected to a central intelligence that allowed them to function as one without thinking for themselves. The way some people live with their cell phones I wonder if we are not rapidly closing in on that type of future. We can’t seem to live without them any more.
When the phone rings we drop everything and scramble to receive the call no matter where we are. I have to be honest. I love my cell phone. It gives me much greater freedom than I have ever had before. I do a lot of driving and I try to spend as little time as I can cooped up in the office. The cell phone allows me to do that without missing the important calls that I need to take. My phone allows me to engage the world and still remain connected to my family and friends.
The freedom to be in the world is something God understood long before cell phones were invented. You see God isn’t tied down to a single place. Some of us tend to treat God as if He were confined to our sanctuaries on a Sunday morning. We go visit God on the Sabbath or the first day of the week. We come home for the holidays and make a big show of it. Then we go off and do our own thing leaving God behind.
Yes, God shows up when we enter his house. The truth is that most of the time he is out and about just like you and me. The Israelites had a great way of reminding themselves of this. They carried the arc of the covenant with them wherever they went. It was a reminder that He was with them. As Christians, we embrace Jesus as our savior. We call him Emmanuel, which means “God with us.”
Therefore, we don’t need a landline to talk to God. We can speak to Him directly. We don’t even need bluetooth. All we need to do is stop, get on our knees and focus on Him. It is easy to stay in touch with God. All we need to do is call His name. So if you are standing in line somewhere today, why not step aside and let others go ahead, while you dial up God just to say “hello.” We have a direct line to him. I can tell you He will be happy to hear from you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
