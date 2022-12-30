It was 18 years ago but I remember it like it was yesterday. It began with a simple question. “Do you have a Santa cap?” With a wink and a nod I had passed my audition and was invited to play Santa Claus for a couple of little boys in our church. I got up the next morning and was so excited. It was silly but the thought of bringing joy to the hearts of the children touched something deep inside of me.
I got to the church early and pulled out the Santa suit. I was humming and smiling and thinking to myself, “This is what Christmas is all about.” That’s when the phone rang. A woman was on the other end of the line. From the sound of her voice you could tell she had been crying. Her first question, even before identifying herself, was whether I was busy or not.
It seemed like a strange question to ask a pastor just a few days before Christmas. I asked her why and her reply made my heart sink in my chest. She explained that her husband had died on Sunday. She didn’t have anywhere else to turn. He was going to be cremated. They couldn’t afford to have a service but she wanted someone to say a few prayers with the family. She didn’t have a church so they picked up a phone book and found my name.
Was it a coincidence or was God sending me a message? Christmas is a busy time. It is meant to be filled with joy. A funeral so close to Christmas doesn’t seem right. Yet life happens and so does death. We live in a fallen world where tragedy is no respecter of persons. I said that with a tear in my eye as I conducted that intimate family service later that day. Then I added that it is precisely why we celebrate Christmas.
It is a reminder that in the midst of the grief and sorrow God is with us. In that manger in Bethlehem God showed his love by descending the steps of heaven and living among us. The angel said he should be called Emmanuel, which means God with Us. That was the good news for the poor forgotten shepherds. It is good news for us as well.
When life doesn’t seem fair, when up seems down and nothing is going right, God is with us. When you do all you can do and it never seems to be enough, God is with you. When life is like a blizzard and it threatens to leave you snowed under, God is with you. That is the message of Christmas. At the end of the service we hugged, shook hands and I left them to say their goodbyes.
As I left the funeral home the image of Santa popped in my head. The truth is that even without the cap I had just played the role of Santa. I had delivered the gift of hope in their sorrow. I had delivered the gift of light in their darkness. I had delivered a small sample of God’s love to them on the eve of Christmas Eve.
It was true 18 years ago. It is still true today. God calls all of us to play Santa’s helpers. The good news of a great joy was given to us and now it is our job to share it once again. That call doesn’t end once we pack up the decorations and enter a new year. It continues. For we have been given a gift to be shared. It is the gift of hope that we find in Christ. It is a wonderful present. So go tell it on the mountain. Go and spread the Good News!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
