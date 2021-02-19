When the team played their games at the Hartford Civic Center, my friend, Leon, invited me to go to watch the UConn Huskies basketball team. (This was before it was renamed the XL Center.) I was pretty excited. The crowd was electrifying. The cheering, the clapping, the anticipation, all added to the atmosphere of the event. As the game got underway, we sat back to enjoy the action.
A timeout was called a few minutes into the game. What happened next took my breath away. The cheerleaders came onto the court and did a routine that was like nothing I had ever seen before. They were more like acrobats than cheerleaders. They made a pyramid reaching to the rafters. One young woman climbed to the top and stood tall on the hands of two other girls.
Those girls were firmly perched on the shoulders of three young men. They got into place and then struck a pose. They led a rousing cheer. Then with amazing agility and grace, the girl at the top simply stepped backwards and fell into the waiting arms of the fellows below. The two girls on the second level stepped forward and were caught in mid-air by others who had moved into place.
I gasped as I thought about the amount of trust it took for these women to let go and put their fates in the hands of the boys. I poked Leon and said, “I don’t think I could do that.” And Leon remarked, “Neither could they when they first started.”
As I thought about this, it made me think of God and how He invites us to trust Him. God calls us to put our lives in His hands. It is a scary thought. Most of us are pretty self-reliant. We don’t trust many people. We have to do it ourselves. Trust means putting your future, your health, your well-being in someone else’s care. And we are not built that way.
Leon was right. I can imagine that those cheerleaders weren’t always so trusting. The trust developed over time. They practiced together day after day. They spent time together and formed relationships. As the trust and confidence grew, so did the routines. It dawned on me that the same is true for those who learn to trust God. It takes time. It takes a growing relationship.
As we spend time talking to God, we learn that He listens to our worries and He cares about our trials and difficulties. As we experience His grace in our lives, we learn that God is trustworthy and that He will guide us through the dark valleys of life. The more we study His Word and see how deep His love is, the easier it is to let go and trust Him to catch us in His loving arms.
Have you learned to trust God? Do you have the confidence to simply step back and let Him catch you? If not, then try spending a little time getting to know him in worship, prayer and study. Believe me: As you do, your faith will grow and you will be able to do some pretty amazing things.
You may not be able to form a human pyramid on center court, but you will move through life with faith and confidence because you will know that God will be there spotting you if you fall.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
