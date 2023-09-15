I was at a traffic light when I noticed a bumper sticker on the car in front of me. It read “Let it begin with me.” It is not unusual to find bits of profound wisdom popping out at us from the least expected places. The problem is that we often overlook these gems and go right on living life the way we always have. For me this “red light” event was an epiphany.
When I saw that bumper sticker I immediately thought back to a day a few years ago. It had been a rough morning. Nothing was going right. So when I drove through Dunkin Donuts to get my bagel and coffee, you can imagine my surprise when the clerk told me that my order had already been paid for by the person in front of me.
I can’t tell you how much I was moved by this simple act of kindness.This thoughtful gesture changed everything. My whole outlook on the day shifted and I marched boldly into events that followed. The truth is that when we reach out to someone else with an act of kindness or consideration it really does make a difference.
The world would be a much kinder place if all of us practiced this kind of sharing. Imagine if we all began thinking of ways to brighten our neighbor’s day by doing little things. I think this is what was intended by the Golden Rule. Can you imagine a world where every interaction with our neighbors was based upon the way we would like them to treat us.
Jesus takes this a step further. He tells us to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. In other words we should give the people we meet the same type of respect, honor, courtesy and forgiveness that we grant ourselves. He calls us to be more understanding and tolerant of others and to freely give the same amount of grace that He gives us.
It seems like a tall order but it can begin with just one person accepting the challenge to live that way. Like the ripples on a pond, kindness seems to grow and expand as far as the water will carry it. So thank you to that generous person in the car in front of me. I pray that the joy you shared has come full circle and been returned to you as an unexpected blessing .
So when you get out of bed this morning, start your own circle of kindness. Do something nice for a friend or better yet, a stranger who looks like they are having a bad day. Let’s transform the world and make it a kinder, gentler place. Let’s work to make a better world for our children and grandchildren. And let it begin with us.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
