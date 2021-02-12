I watched in horror as it came tumbling down. Everything seemed to happen in slow motion. I tried to reach out to grab anything I could put my hands on. I wanted to minimize some of the damage. Within a few seconds the bookcase, with my entire presidential library, was reduced to rubble. Every book, every precious collectible, all carefully placed on its shelves, lay on the ground in front of me.
I stood there for a moment trying to assess the damage. I was overwhelmed. Along with the numerous biographies, I had 16 presidential bobbleheads. As I began digging through the rubble, I found the first bobblehead. It was cut off at the feet. A moment later I saw a second one. It was cut off at the neck. I wanted to cry. In my head I began to run through all the pieces of my collection.
Suddenly, I remembered the beautiful pen-and-ink sketch of the White House that I was given by a young man at church. I searched frantically through the ruins for it and was greatly relieved when I found it intact. It was the only irreplaceable item in the lot. The rest could be purchased again if I wanted to do so. In the end, the casualties were limited to two mugs, five presidents and a bookcase.
The next day I began picking up the pieces. I pulled out the books and the other odds and ends. I looked at the broken bobbleheads. I took the one that was in the best condition and decided to try to fix it. I applied some Gorilla Glue to the base. It worked like magic. I reattached the feet. Once it set, you could hardly tell where it had been broken. I was encouraged. I picked up the next one.
In the end, four of the five had been resurrected. The fifth bobblehead was broken in four places. It seemed irredeemable. I was resigned to forgetting it and buying a new one. But of the five, that one had sentimental value. It was given to me by my daughter. So I decided I would try to fix it. I applied the glue, one piece at a time. When I was finished, it looked good and I put it with the others.
My wife was quick to point out that the bobbleheads weren’t worth anything anymore. They had been broken. “Start over. Throw them away and buy new ones,” she said. Noting the flaws, I looked at them again. She was right. They were not perfect like when they came out of the box. Yet, I wasn’t ready to give up on them. Each one was precious to me.
That’s when it hit me. This is how God sees us. We aren’t perfect. We have our bruises and scars. We’ve all been broken here and there. Yet, God loves us. In a fallen world, he reaches out and puts us back together again. He binds our wounds. He forgives our sins. Through the death of his son, Jesus, on the cross, we are restored and made like new. The Bible says that in Christ we are a new creation.
I am so glad that God hasn’t given up on you and me. He didn’t throw us away. He may have been tempted, but he knew what love could do. He reclaimed us, and put a new heart within us. Now he has given us a place of honor and sent us out to share his glory. I can tell you that I will never look at my bobbleheads in the same way. They will always remind me of God’s amazing grace in my life.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
