I wasn’t even sure I was going to go. It had been a long day. No one would even miss me if I decided to stay home. I didn’t have a role to play. Yet, there was something nagging at the back of my consciousness. It said, “Go! You will be blessed.” As it got closer to the hour, I decided that it might be good to get out and be a part of something bigger than me.
I think of that night often when I am tired and running on fumes. It was many years ago now, but sometimes God still nudges me to act even when everything around me says, “You don’t have to go!” I’ve learned over the years to listen to the still small voice of the Holy Spirit. More often than not, I have been blessed when I followed that cue.
At 4:15 that night, I put aside the objections and headed downtown. We were marching in memory of the homeless who had died that year. It was a short walk from the center of the town to a nearby park. As the program began, we were reminded that many of the homeless never dreamed they’d find themselves out on the streets until the day it happened.
A recession had hit that year. People had lost their jobs. Rents weren’t being paid and people were forced out on the streets. Cases of depression, drug addiction, alcohol abuse and mental health issues abounded. Relationships were tested. People were living in fear. The truth is that it wasn’t much different than it is now in the midst of the pandemic.
A thought hit me then, and it has come back to me again and again, this year. Where do you go when hope disappears? That night I remember looking up and seeing a full moon high in the sky. It was a night like the ones we’ve been enjoying recently. Did you happen to notice the “Christmas star?” It appeared this week as Jupiter and Saturn aligned.
It was brilliant and was reminiscent of the star that appeared on the horizon about two thousand years ago. It came to rest over a stable in the city of Bethlehem. That star shined down on a couple of travelers who found themselves temporarily homeless. They were seeking shelter, as the woman was about to give birth to her first-born son.
Whenever I read the Christmas story, I think about the God who hears the cry of the helpless. I think of Isaiah’s words, “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light.” I don’t know what is going on in your life this Christmas, but I know this: the true gift of God won’t be found at Kohl’s, Target or the Providence Place Mall.
The gift of God can only be found in that manger. It is a sign that says, loud and clear, that God knows what you have been going through and he loves you. You may be struggling right now. You may be dealing with disappointment and loss. You may be having a hard time holding it together. The good news is that whatever is going on in your life, and wherever you may be right now, God will be by your side and see you through. That’s the meaning of “Emmanuel.”
I pray that this Christmas you will look beyond the tinsel and see the love of God that stands there waiting for you to unwrap it. The answer to your prayers can be found in him. Merry Christmas!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
