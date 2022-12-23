Right after Thanksgiving Lori, the girls and I went out to get our Christmas tree. There was no way that we were going to get a “pre-cut” tree this year. With two of the girls living nearby, they wanted to renew a family tradition. They reminded me that when they were younger we would always go out in search of a tree and bring it home.
Like Chevy Chase in the movie, “Christmas Vacation”, we weren’t going to settle for a tree you could get at a local tree stand. We were going to cut it down ourselves. To be honest, I like that idea. When I was growing up my mother always pulled out the old silver tinsel tree from the attic. When I was 14 she made plans to pull it out and set it up. I rebelled and told her that I would find us a real tree.
That year marked my first trek into the woods to find the perfect tree. One of our neighbors had several evergreens on his property. I obtained permission to cut down one for our family. It was a lot of work for a teenage boy. I looked high and low and, needless to say, could not find the perfect tree. It wasn’t long before I got tired and finally settled for one that looked decent.
I chopped it down and brought it home. Thank goodness for my mother. She had a great sense of humor. We decorated that tree and although it looked every bit as sad as the tree in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” it was real and it was ours. It was far from perfect but she made it work. We put our presents around it and it actually ended up looking pretty good.
As we headed to the tree farm to pick out our tree this year, I had visions of spending two hours out in the cold looking for that perfect tree only to come home disappointed. The tree would either be too short, or have a big bare spot, or be bent to one side or the other. I sometimes wonder if there really is a perfect tree. Most of us end up settling for something less than what we were looking for.
That is true with life in general. We look for perfection and come away disappointed. The problem is that we are inundated with messages that we should only accept that which is perfect in ourselves and others. We need to have the most exquisite car, the most beautiful home, the most perfect children. Of course, that means at Christmas we have to give the perfect gifts.
The truth is that perfection is impossible for us in the truest sense of the word. Any attempt to go there will always be met with frustration. We live in a fallen world where all of creation is a step below what God had hoped for us. We can’t be perfect and we can’t offer anyone the perfect gift. Only God can do that! That’s exactly what he did at Christmas.
Christmas reminds us that God gave us the perfect gift. The Christmas classic, “O Holy Night” says, “Long lay the world in sin and error pining, ’Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth. A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices, for yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.” In Christ, we are forgiven, made whole and given a second chance at life. What could be better than that?
Sometimes in the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, we get sidetracked and lose sight of how truly wonderful that gift is. Maybe Charlie Brown knew more than we give him credit for. He saw something in that tree that nobody else did. So it is with us. God sees us as we were meant to be and in Christ we are made beautiful again. So stand tall and let God’s love radiate through you this Christmas.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
