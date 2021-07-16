Where do you find joy? Do you remember the Sunday School song, "I've got the joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart?" Every verse got a little faster and harder. It was fun to sing. You couldn't help but have a smile on your face as you sang about that deep abiding joy that comes from knowing the Lord.
Joy comes in many ways. It can be found in the act of accomplishing your goals. You find it in spending time with someone you care about. Sometimes joy comes from receiving a gift you've been hoping for. Joy can also be found in witnessing a special moment like a beautiful sunset. Joy can be found in all of these things.
For Vlad Guerrero Jr., it came as he stood with Robert Manfred, the baseball commissioner, immediately following the All-Star game. It was an emotional moment. He had just been named the game's MVP. At 22 years old, he was the youngest player to ever claim that award.
As he held it in his hands, he thanked God, his teammates, and his family for believing in him. As his father was mentioned, the tears welled up in his eyes. He said, "I want to thank my father for being there. He's my hero!" I can only imagine what his father was feeling.
As I listened to Vlad Jr. speak, it struck me that our greatest joy often comes when we do something that blesses someone else. In the book of Ecclesiastes it says, "Cast your bread upon the water and after many days it will come back to you." If you sow seeds of kindness, then you will reap a harvest of joy.
Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, confirms this. He believes people like the Guerreros have what is called a "generosity gene." They are successful because they innately understand that if you encourage others, give them credit for what they do, and treat them fairly, you will be blessed!
That's what Jesus did. He modeled humility. He never claimed his authority to prod and poke people into submission. Instead, he encouraged them to see themselves through God's eyes and to live out their potential. Maybe that's why so many who met Jesus went away joyfully singing and praising God.
If you want joy, then take a lesson from Jesus. Honor God. Give more than you take. Encourage others. Love generously. Be a blessing and joy will be yours.
