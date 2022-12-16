I couldn’t help but think of a scene I saw in a recent Hallmark movie as I walked through Wilcox Park last week. It was aglow with lights. I was overwhelmed as I walked through the tunnel of stars. It was breathtaking. The park was filled with people, giddy and joyfully pointing out the various structures at Westerly’s Starry Lights. It was one great big photo opportunity. Christmas had come to our town.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has outdone themselves once again. I was there when Lisa Konicki and Maria DiMaggio pitched the idea for the lights at a Rotary Club meeting. They were dreaming at that point. It was going to take lots of planning, preparation and hard work. They’ve proven they can do it. Just look at the Lobster Trap Tree, and Bricks & Murals. Well, the dream became a reality this week.
The light display came to life and no one left disappointed. Two towns, two states, were brought together by a single display that lit up the darkness on a cold winter’s night. Along with the stars, there was a fence in Donahue Park. It contained a wall of wishes. Stonington children fashioned the stars and printed their hopes for the future on the backsides. Among the wishes were those for world peace and happy homes.
As I thought about the wishes of these children, I couldn’t help but think of a day long ago when the prophet Zephaniah spoke. He prophesied about the fall of Israel They would be taken into captivity. Yet, he told the people that God would hear their prayers. He was given a vision of the day when their dreams would be realized. He declares that at that time God will gather the people and bring them home.
The Prophet Isaiah picks up on this. He speaks to a disheartened nation and points to a day when their hopes would find fulfillment. A great light would rise and God would reestablish the relationship with the people as it was meant to be from the beginning. The sign would be a virgin conceiving and giving birth to a son. The Prophet Micah predicts that Bethlehem would be the scene for this earth shattering event.
After visiting Bethlehem in 1868, Pastor Phillips Brooks piggybacked on this vision with a poem. He points to that star filled night that Christ was born. He says, “Yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light; the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.” We sing it in the carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” The light that shone in the darkness. That was Jesus. He came to bring hope to the world.
We come to this time of year knowing that the world is hurting. We are caught up in wars in various corners of the globe. Famine, starvation and the devastating effects of climate events have left people in dire circumstances. Injustice, racism and persecution continue to plague our planet. We are left waiting for the promises to find their fulfillment. Here’s the Good News! Christmas reminds us that we find our hope in the birth of Jesus.
He has been called the bright morning star. In astronomy the term “morning star” is most commonly used as a reference to the planet Venus. Before dawn, before the sun rises, there is the rising of Venus. This bright light, this morning star, is a pointer to the new day that is about to unfold. The lights of Christmas remind us of this truth. In Christ, we have our morning star. Our hope has come and despite the darkness now, the future is bright.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
