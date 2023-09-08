They had closed the escalator. I arrived a few minutes late. A woman came up to me as I stood there looking at the sign. She told me that the arena was at capacity. They weren’t letting anyone else in. I stared at her in disbelief. How could that be? Over 6,000 people had registered for the SING! Christian music conference at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
This was my third time attending the event and I’d never had a problem before. Of course, that was before COVID. Maybe they had over-enrolled the event since more people were starting to re-engage now. Nonetheless, I wasn’t going to be put off. I passed her and continued walking. I began looking for another way in. I found an access point through a door around the back.
I entered the hall and looked around. She may have been right. There wasn’t an empty seat within sight. Heading back out the door, I noticed a staircase in the distance. Walking briskly down the corridor, I looked around and didn’t see a soul. I wondered if this was a secret entrance into the arena. I climbed slowly. I went up two levels. From there I could see the ridges of the roof.
Peering down the corridor, I noticed there was an open door. As I entered I came across a few empty spaces. I was in nosebleed territory, at the highest level of balcony seating, but I was in the room. That’s all that mattered. Catching my breath, I sat down and listened to the choir as they sang, “Nearer my God to Thee.” How appropriate I thought and I had to laugh.
I had found my way in. It was a little unorthodox but it worked. I was feeling closer to Jesus already. I couldn’t help but think of that story in the Gospel of Mark, Chapter 2. Four friends came knocking on Jesus’ door that day. The room he was in was filled to capacity. It was overflowing with people who wanted to be with Jesus. Their path was blocked and they were sent away.
Many would have turned around and gone home. There is always another day. I actually thought about skipping the session because I didn’t want to face the hassle. In the Gospel story though, these four men were persistent. They didn’t let the roadblock stop them. They knew what they wanted and they began searching for alternatives to get what they wanted.
Dr. Robert Schuler used to say that most people come up with one or two solutions when they face challenges. He, on the other hand, always used the rule of 10. Dr. Schuler said if you can come up with 10 different ideas on how to solve a problem, you will be able to achieve a successful outcome. The Crystal Cathedral was a perfect example of his positive approach. Number 10 was renting out a drive-in movie theater on Sunday morning. The rest is history.
That’s the kind of thinking those four friends used. They climbed up on the roof, tore open a section and lowered their friend down at Jesus’ feet. You may be facing an impossible situation now. Don’t limit your options to the obvious choices. Pray about it. Ask God to open your eyes to the possibilities. Then do something and keep trying until you find the open door.
Tony Robbins once said, “Breakthroughs aren’t reserved for the brightest or strongest, they’re reserved for those who dare to dream of a different way.” For us as believers, God will always make a way.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.