‘Can I talk to you after the service?” she said. Arlene was new. I recognized her. She had been to church before and signed our guest book. She told me her name. I recognized it from the guest book. It was good to put a name and a face together. Yet, I wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to speak to me about. She headed for her seat and I soon forgot about it. It was time for worship.
That is how Sunday mornings go most weeks at church. Between Sunday School and worship I speak to several people as I run the gauntlet between my office and the pulpit. Sometimes I intentionally walk through the sanctuary and chat with people. I like to check in and see how they are doing. It gives me a sense of where people are as we prepare to open our hearts to God.
For me, there is no green room at church. I walk in from the middle of the crowd and take my place in the pulpit. As the organ prelude plays, I slow down and prepare my heart for worship. I turn my focus toward God. I ask him to use me to deliver a message that will bring people closer to Him. After all, Sunday morning is about making that connection.
So to say that I was unprepared for what happened after worship is an understatement. Arlene and another friend met me outside my office. I invited them in and we sat down to chat. She noted that we had a mutual acquaintance, Debbie, who had died last September. Deb was an occasional attender. She often came around the holidays. She loved our music programs.
Arlene told me that everyone missed her. She made some calls and learned that Debbie had died. Then she said, with an earnestness in her voice, “They didn’t have a service for her or anything!” Arlene looked at me and said, “That’s not right.” Then she popped the question. “Could you do a service for her here?”
God has a great sense of irony. At a recent clergy association meeting we talked about the changing practices surrounding funerals. Today, fewer people feel called to go the traditional route. What’s even more noticeable is that a growing number of families are choosing not to have any services at all. In Debbie’s case there wasn’t any immediate family to make the decision.
My heart melted at Arlene’s request. I strongly believe that every person has a right to be recognized and remembered.There are so many of us that walk around anonymously. We aren’t rich and famous. We don’t have household names. Yet, we live and make a difference in someone’s life. At our death, that should be lifted up with our thanksgiving to God.
Of course we don’t have to wait until someone dies to tell them how much we appreciate them. Why not live in such a way that we look around and celebrate the people God sends our way? Let’s love the ones we are with. Let’s be kind to strangers. Let’s thank those who serve us. Let’s bless those we work with. Let them know you care and appreciate them. For as I was reminded last Sunday, we never know when when we will be called home..
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
