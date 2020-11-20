It was one of those mornings. I couldn’t quite put everything together. I was feeling a little scattered. That’s when I put my work aside and hit the link to an online seminar focusing on facing the future. Of course, that’s the last thing many of us want to do with all the talk about the coronavirus and the holidays.
This year is going to be different. Many families will be separated and spending Thanksgiving, and maybe even Christmas, apart. I don’t know about you. I’m having a tough time with it. My rational brain says it will be okay. We have to make sacrifices to keep everyone healthy. My emotional brain isn’t as accommodating.
So what do we do to keep our spirits up in the face of adversity? The seminar suggested that we think of the challenges presented by the pandemic as opportunities, rather than stumbling blocks. Sounds crazy, right? Then he proposed we take this time to determine what’s really important and do something to affirm it..
Too often what we do is encased in habit. We do some things because we’ve always done them. I’m reminded of the old joke: “How many Baptists does it take to change a light bulb? None, because Baptists don’t believe in change!” The truth is that many of us are creatures of habit. We just do things without thinking.
Like it or not, this pandemic has made us rethink everything we do and the way we do it. It forced us to revisit the things that matter most and to do something about them. I love my family. Do you know what my family has been doing? With my girls spread out across the country, we’ve had weekly Zoom get-togethers.
I am so thankful for my church community. I’ve felt like Simon Peter at times over the last few months. One minute I’m walking on water. The next minute I’m sinking. When I’m going under, Jesus comes to lift me up with a phone call or note of encouragement from someone at church. They’ve been an answer to my prayers.
The old Gospel song says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your blessings and see what God has done!” We will be celebrating Thanksgiving next week. For many of us it has become more about turkey and football than giving thanks. This year provides an opportunity to do something different.
If you’ve felt overwhelmed and discouraged about what’s happening, stop what you are doing. Reflect upon your blessings. Name them. You will find you have much to be thankful for. Then thank God. The pause will remind you that God has been with you the whole time and he will be with you going forward.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
