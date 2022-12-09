‘Ho, ho, ho, Thank you children. Just wait till you see the gift I’ve brought for you!” That’s my first line in Luis Pabon’s Dance Arts Center production of “A Dream of a Nutcracker.” It sounds more like a line Santa would say but it actually belongs to Judge Drosselmeier. It’s a role I played several years ago.
I’ve been itching to get back onstage and looking for the right opportunity. So when Luis called, I said, “Yes.” It works well with my schedule. The show is set for one night only, on Dec.17. The best part is that there are only seven lines to learn! It is a small role. That’s okay with me at this point in my life.
I’ve had major roles before. Honestly, I’m no longer looking to be a star. I just want to do my part and help others shine. When he called, Luis told me it was a very important role. You see, the Judge stops in for a visit with a special present. It is a beautiful nutcracker. The gift helps set the stage for the show.
What impressed me most about this production is the enthusiasm of the children. They love what they are doing. It shows. They dance. They play their roles well. Their smiles are contagious. I usually get to the studio a little frazzled on Sunday afternoon but I always leave feeling uplifted and carrying a smile with me.
It struck me that as Christians, we are supposed to have that effect on others. When we meet people we are to send them away with joy in their hearts. The Apostle Paul says we are Christ’s ambassadors. We are sent to represent him to everyone we meet. When people see us they should see the image of Jesus in us.
I like what Paul says in 2 Corinthians 2:14-15. “(God) uses us to spread the aroma of the knowledge of him everywhere.” It makes me think of my childhood when I’d go to my grandmother’s house. You walked in the door and you knew she had been baking. The house smelled of apple pies or cinnamon buns in the oven.
I still think of her when I encounter those lovely aromas and they bring a smile to my face. That’s what Paul was getting at in his letter. When we meet people we should leave them feeling loved and appreciated. They should know that God loves them, especially at this time of year. That’s the message of Christmas.
The apostle John tells us that God so loved the world, that’s you and me, that he sent his only son. At Christmas we celebrate that gift. It’s the one gift that we aren’t supposed to keep to ourselves. It’s good to regift it and share it with others. For in doing so we will be celebrating Christmas the way it was meant to be celebrated.
In Luke 2:17-18 we read of the shepherds, “When they had seen him (Jesus), they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.” So go tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere. Make this a Christmas to remember as you let the sweet aroma of Christ flow through you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
