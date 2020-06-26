I could hardly believe my luck. It was the middle of the day. I turned the corner and began looking for a parking spot. I knew it wouldn’t be easy. All I wanted was one empty spot close to the restaurant. I was prepared to circle the block a couple of times if I had to. What I failed to anticipate was the blessing I was about to receive.
Not only did I find an empty parking space just a few feet from the restaurant, but I soon discovered that there was over an hour left on the meter. It was a nice surprise. I looked up and thanked God. It was a sign that I was in the right place at the right time. That’s how it feels when you are the recipient of a blessing. If anybody saw me at that moment they would have wondered about the ear-to-ear grin I had on my face.
It was the second time in the same day that I was overcome with a sense of gratitude. Earlier that morning I was looking at my flower garden when I saw a rabbit nibbling on a root. Everything was blooming and the flowers were beautiful. The funny thing is that I didn’t have anything to do with it. It was a gift leftover from the previous owner. She had a green thumb.
As I sat down to eat, a thought hit me: Maybe I could pass on a blessing to someone else. The first thing I did was leave an extra-generous tip to my server. Then when I left, I walked down the row of meters and pulled out some quarters. I dropped a couple in each slot and giggled to myself as more time was added to them all.
It was so easy. There is something about the act of giving that is very powerful for the soul. Maybe that’s why the Scriptures say it is more blessed to give than receive. Most of us go through life looking for what we can get. No wonder we are miserable and never satisfied. We have missed an opportunity. I bet if all of us began looking for ways to bless someone else each day, the world would begin to change.
God has created us in His image. That means love and generosity should be at the center of everything we do. Have you ever noticed that the most cheerful people we know are those who are sharing their time, enthusiasm, gifts and love with others? It isn’t a coincidence. It is part of God’s formula for living the good life.
Jesus says in Luke 6, “Give and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” So make someone’s day today. Share a quarter in a meter, a smile or do something even more significant. Share a bit of yourself. Then watch as people light up with joy and thanksgiving. You will be blessed!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.