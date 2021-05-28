You have 10 minutes and the clock is ticking. What would you say if you were given the opportunity to tell the world who you are and what you believe is the most important thing in the world. That is essentially the challenge that was presented to the candidates vying for the title of Miss Connecticut last month. Each of the young ladies had to appear before a panel of judges and make their case.
When we think of Miss America, we often think of beauty. We think of the glamour and glitz of the evening wear competition. We may even get excited about the talent that these young women share onstage. Yet, the most important component, and most heavily weighted aspect, of the competition, has been the personal interview. We don’t think of it because it is conducted behind closed doors.
For nearly 10 years I had the pleasure of helping out at the Miss Connecticut Pageant. The first few years I got to chauffeur the girls back and forth from their accommodations to their rehearsals. I learned that these girls are as nice in person as they appear onstage. They are intelligent, talented and motivated to succeed. Their beauty is not just skin deep. They have the complete package.
For the next seven years I was charged with providing hospitality for the judges. Meeting and working with them is a totally different experience. In between stops, they often spoke about former contestants who had won pageants. Each young lady was unique in their own way. They stood out for who they were. Then these women took that opportunity and parlayed it into some pretty terrific careers.
One of the judges told me that the women that succeed are the ones whose talents and beauty reflect their true inner nature. There is nothing fake about them. Whether they are speaking one on one, or smiling their way across the stage in song or dance, these ladies are who they say they are. When I heard him say that, it struck me that the same should be true for us people of God.
In seminary I read a book by Dr. Gene Bartlett entitled, “The Authentic Pastor.” The premise of the book was that we are called to serve because of our unique gifts for ministry. We should never try to be someone we are not. People will see right through us and destroy our credibility to share the Gospel. We need to be true to ourselves.
In God’s wisdom, he has made a place for us and called us to serve where we can most effectively use our talents to meet the needs of his people. It is true for pastors. It is also true for all Christians. We don’t have to try to be Billy Graham or Mother Theresa. We need to simply be ourselves. God sends us to places where our natural gifts and abilities can be used to further his work in the kingdom of God.
You and I may never be famous or be selected to serve in a position like Miss America. If we are true to God and ourselves, then we will both be blessed and be a blessing to the world around us. So don’t be afraid to let the world know who you are. Just be true to yourself and let your faith shine through.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
