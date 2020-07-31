Talk about feeling foolish. I pulled up to the gas pump. I got out and remembered that I had to release the fuel-door mechanism. That’s when I discovered that I had no clue as to where the lever was. I looked on the floor by the side of the seat. I looked on the dashboard to the left of the steering wheel. There was nothing there.
It was my first time putting gas in the rental car. “It has to be marked,” I thought to myself. I started to panic. I was nearing empty. Then I remembered what my friend, Ray, told me a few years back. When I couldn’t find the spare tire he said, “If you ever need to know something about the car, just go to the owner’s manual.”
I’ve been driving since I was 16 years old. You would think that I’d know the basics by now. Then again, the automobile industry has changed a lot in the last 50 years. Gone are the days of roll-up windows and chrome trim. Hood ornaments have disappeared too. Today, all the cars are equipped with computer sensors that control everything.
Many cars come equipped with keyless entry and push-button ignition. Air conditioning and power steering are standard features. Back-up cameras and bluetooth connectivity come on the new models. So why couldn’t I figure out where the gas tank door release lever was? Maybe it’s because I am an antique?
I took Ray’s advice and pulled out the owner’s manual. I looked up fuel and found the section dealing with the fuel door. The instructions were straightforward. There was no lever to pull or button to push.The manual simply read, “slightly push the right side of the fuel door. It will pop open. Then add gasoline.”
Why do we make life so difficult? We think too much. We look for answers in all the wrong places. We make assumptions. Like a 3-year-old, we refuse to ask for help. We want to do it on our own. Too often, we end up becoming frustrated and feeling defeated.
The good news is that God has given us the equivalent of an owner’s manual for life. It is called the Bible. Within its pages are lessons for living. You can find advice on how to get along with your neighbors, how to fight injustice, and how to tap into the power of God. It should be our “go-to” book whenever we need advice.
The Bible reminds us that we are “fearfully and wonderfully made.” So go to the book. If you are running on empty, let God fill your tank and get you back up and running. Turn to the one who wrote the Book, the one who knit us together in our mother’s wombs, and he will show you how to live life to its fullest.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
