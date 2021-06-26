When you are heading to the airport at 3:30 a.m., you don’t want to be stuck in traffic or driving through an unknown neighborhood. You want to know where you are going and how to get there. This was only my second time flying out of Boston Logan International Airport and I had no idea what the parking situation was going to be. Thank goodness for Google search!
I plugged in what I was looking for and voila! I found a great website with several options. I chose one. It gave me an address for a long-term parking lot that was five minutes from the airport. It even included a shuttle service to the terminal. The best part was that it came with a $6 off coupon. How can you beat that? I wrote down the address and went to bed with peace of mind.
Everything was looking rosy in the wee hours of the morning. The address was set in the GPS. The traffic was light. Route 95 looked like an airport runway ready for takeoff. I swung onto Route 93 and followed the airport signs as I made my way to the south shore of Boston. I entered the Ted Williams Tunnel with time to spare. I was living the dream.
We’ve all had those seasons of life when everything comes together perfectly. We lay out our plans and then sit back and watch them unfold before us. We feel like the stage director who looks on as his production comes to life. Everyone is playing their part. It is a special moment. Yet, we all know that those moments are far and few between. Nothing lasts forever.
So a panic set in when my GPS lost its signal in the tunnel. I came out on the other side hoping for the best. I looked down and the icon continued to spin. That’s when I began to pray. “Lord, please make it start working again. Please don’t let me miss my exit.” Why is it that your mind gravitates to the worst possible scenarios when uncertainty raises its ugly head?
Let’s be honest. There are moments in life when we feel we are flying solo. The challenges are mounting and coming at us fast and furious. We look up and help is nowhere to be found. It makes me think of the disciples who panicked when the storm came up while out on their boat. They went to Jesus. He was fast asleep in the back. They cried out, “Don’t you care? We are going to die!”
Like them, in our panic, we wonder where God is. Does he care? When confronted Jesus looked at the storm and said, “Peace! Be still!” Immediately the seas calmed. The tensions eased. They were amazed. But you see, that’s what Jesus does. He hears our prayers. He joins us in our battles. Even if we think we are alone, he’s always in our boat. He’s our GPS, our God Positioning System.
We may think we are flying blind but when we lean into Jesus we have the best navigator ever. So don’t fret. Simply trust and rest easy.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
