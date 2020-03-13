We’ve all experienced that “Are we there yet?” moment. Maybe it was the kids bouncing around in the back seat on the way to the amusement park. It could have been that trip to grandma’s house. I know that I’ve uttered it on more than one occasion. It doesn’t stop when we grow up. We want what we want and we want it now. It never changes.
My dad is living in Kentucky with my younger brother. He has dementia. His long term memory is pretty good. But he forgets things. When I go down to visit him, we often talk about life back in Colchester on the farm. Sometimes he shares some family history. He tells stories about growing up. It is just the short-term memory that seems to fail him.
So when my father asked me if we could stop to get an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen last week, I was quick to say “Yes.” We were on our way back to his house from a couple of days of sightseeing in Nashville. I told him we were going to grab lunch at DQ on the way and finish up with a cone for dessert. He smiled and told me that he’d like that.
About 15 minutes later he looked at me with a big smile on his face. “You know what I could really go for? A Dairy Queen!” I smiled and said, “That’s a good idea, dad. Let’s stop on the way home. We’ll get lunch too.” A few minutes later, he asked me again. I responded in kind. I’ve learned to take his condition in stride. I don’t argue with him. He can’t help it.
I learned that from my friend, Bob Elmer. Bob is a dementia care specialist and author of the book, “Join the Journey: Care for the Alzheimer’s Caregiver.” In a recent workshop he led, Bob noted that a person with dementia may ask a question multiple times, but to them, they’ve only asked it once. It struck me that the same is true for the child who asks, “Are we there yet?”
The same could be said for those of us who continually go to God with our prayer requests. When we have someone on our heart and mind who is going through a difficult time, it isn’t uncommon to ask God to intervene on a regular basis. Read through the Psalms and you will find David imploring God to help, again and again. That’s OK. God gets it.
Jesus shared a few stories that have someone knocking on a neighbor’s door or coming to one’s house at night seeking help. He applauds their persistence and then, in both Matthew 7 and Luke 11 he says, “Ask and it will be given to you; Seek and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you ….” He finishes by assuring us that God loves us and will hear our prayers.
Right now, a lot of us are worried about the coronavirus. It is a little scary. A few more prayers than normal have gone up to heaven. That’s OK. God hears our prayers. Do what you can to help. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid large crowds. Sanitize everything and keep on praying. God loves you and me. He is already at work in the world. Praise God! This too shall pass.
Just to let you know … My dad and I stopped for ice cream. It was good and we were both satisfied. He never asked about it again. I pray that your prayers will be answered and you will have the blessed assurance that God hears every prayer.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.