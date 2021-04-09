Have you ever felt that you got into something and were in over your head? The Chief said that last week’s training was going to be a practical exercise. He explained that this was going to simulate an actual scenario that we might meet on a future call. He told us to be ready to work up a sweat and to do some heavy lifting. I was a little nervous.
The training involved a full-scale evolution. We’d be in full gear, stretching both the attack and back-up lines. Some of us would be attaching the hose to the hydrant and laying the supply lines. Finally, we’d be deploying both the positive and negative-pressure fans and setting up portable lights. Guess what? I missed it and a great chance to grow.
No wonder I don’t have the confidence that I used to. You can’t pass up a chance to learn. I remember thinking that there was nothing I couldn’t do. One summer I worked with my uncle building houses. I didn’t know a lot about carpentry but I was willing to do whatever it took to get better at it. I spent hours carrying plywood and banging nails.
If you want to succeed at anything, you need to make the most of every opportunity. You have to be committed. When I joined the fire department, I came in as a chaplain but I wanted to do more than be a cheerleader. I wanted to be useful. So I put on the gear and went to training regularly so I could be helpful when the alarm sounds.
A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to work with the extrication tools (jaws of life) in a joint training exercise with several area departments. I can tell you this: My confidence grows each time I attend a training session. Like that old saying goes, “Practice makes perfect.” You can’t expect to get better at anything if you don’t practice.
I read that you need to do something for at least 21 days for it to become a habit. Then you need to do it for another 90 days for it to feel natural. When you practice, you need to do it as if it was the real thing. Michael Jordan always practiced hard. It often got his teammates upset but it helped him become the greatest player to ever play the game.
The same is true with our faith. We have to practice what we preach. We have to live it each day. We can’t just go through the motions. Our lives have to reflect the grace of our Lord. The good news is that we have a chance to work at it every day. God has given us 365 chances each year to practice. The more we do it, the better we will get at
So let’s start by walking with Jesus every day. Let’s gear up for Christ and spend a little time reading the Bible. Open it up regularly. Let’s find out what Jesus would do and then let’s put into practice what we have learned. We can do this. All it takes is a little practice.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
