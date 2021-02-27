Grace notes during this Winter of COVID:
For the last 15 years or so, my friend Stephen, from Hopkinton, has been plunging his lanky frame into the New Year’s Day numbing ocean at Misquamicut to benefit the WARM Center in Westerly, and this last January, though the plunge was suspended because of the pandemic, he and his daughter, Cleo, and maybe a couple of dozen others maintained the tradition by braving the elements at Blue Shutters Beach. He’s also maintained his dedicated fundraising for the center.
Stephen, too, has been a stalwart meal-preparer and server for the WARM Center a couple of Sundays each month, one Sunday with members of the Westerly Friends Meeting and another with a neighbor. The pandemic has changed the meal menus at WARM, but Stephen and his fifth Sunday co-chef and neighbor, Tammy, lately have been providing one-serving hot meals — 25 pounds of shepherd’s pie, 25 pounds of jambalaya, 25 pounds of lasagna and the like — delivered on Sundays and warmed and served on Mondays.
Rick, an artist of whimsical creations living in Hope Valley who has been beset by chronic health issues in recent years, decided to celebrate reaching his 75th year by sending out blank checks for $75 each to 75 people.
“The enclosed check can be made out to you, given to a friend in need or donated to your favorite organization,” he wrote in the recent letter accompanying the check. “I am so thankful that I have been allowed to remain here for so long after the last number of years. Perhaps, I’ll have a few more to come and hopefully they’ll be healthier. I cherish you and yours and hope this small project may brighten your day and the day of others.”
Jim, a neighbor facing serious corrective surgery for a shoulder and rotator cuff he blew out when he slipped recently on black ice fetching his mail, being out early on the morning after the last snow, brushing away, with his good arm, snow and ice off all the cars in our condominium parking lot.
Donna, another neighbor and longtime condo resident, walking the property from time to time picking up litter and placing it in the communal Dumpster.
My friend Chris, a local library director, gifting me with a copy of the new and clever Stonington pop-up book, suggesting I give it to one of my grandchildren who just turned 9, and me, with a rare display of common sense, deciding to keep the peace among all four of young ones — three in Portsmouth, N.H., and one in Middletown, R.I. — and hold onto it at my place for their enjoyment if and when they come to visit, not to mention my occasional peek.
The youngish and slender traffic-control guy, standing in the street outside the McQuade’s supermarket in Westerly at busy hours, doing his job with conductor-like posture, as well as vision, authority and patience, and invariably with a friendly face.
Shoppers everywhere having the courtesy to deliver their metal carts to the collection areas in supermarket parking lots or returning them to the market entrance itself, rather than leaving them helter-skelter between vehicles, where in wintry weather and on windy days, especially, they become hazards to parking and the finish on doors and bumpers.
The young red-headed cashier at the Big Y in Mystic, seeing that my tote bag was overstuffed, offering me a two-handled sturdy paper bag, saying she had 10 cents lying around and the bag would not be charged to me.
An aging tree along lower Pearl Street in Noank, standing in its buff winter barren, lithe but muscular, limbs strong and skyward, in defiance of its apparent fate. I’m told the tree may be on its last leg because it is interfering, after all these picturesque years, with water views.
The tree also reminds me of a line from the poem “The Boticellian Trees” by the master 20th century poet William Carlos Williams, that begins “The alphabet of trees …”.
My friend Lenny, a retired IBM executive living in Clinton, Conn., and writing short stories I genuinely envy for their bite, control of language and brevity, has been doing taxes pro bono in his retirement for low-income townspeople, telling me if he had to do it all over again, he’d just do taxes.
Kim, our U.S Postal Service delivery person going out of her way to put larger packages at our doors rather than at the row of mailboxes along the road.
The UPS delivery people doing the same, thankfully finding the right door in this 10-condo complex, unlike other notable delivery service workers who tend to drop packages, whatever the size and weight, at the nearest stoop or in a central area, and hope the recipients know to be vigilant.
And one more nod to my friend Lenny, who, through a tip from a daughter who lives in Westport, Conn., helping me and a few others escape navigating the frustrating online COVID vaccination sign-up platforms in Connecticut and land appointments with a few simple clicks at Stamford Hospital. Word of mouth proved to be the best means of access.
It did result in a drive of about 100 miles on Interstate 95, and the Sunday I went I stood with age-65-and-older folks from all over the state, but, in the end, thankfully, it was the path of least resistance.
Steven Slosberg lives in Stonington and was a longtime reporter and columnist. He may be reached at maayan72@aol.com.
